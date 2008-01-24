Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars' Must-Have Spring Looks
-
1. Sarah Michelle Gellar"That green dress with the jewels. I loved how it sort of ruched up on one side. I'd wear it anywhere, even to the supermarket!"
Runway look by Vera Wang
-
2. Sophia Bush"The bright-green sweater with the big belt and the tailored skirt was so Rita Hayworth to me. I can't wait to purchase that-it's to die for."
Runway look by L.A.M.B.
-
3. Rosario Dawson"The high-waist pants are very Katharine Hepburn-that old school Hollywood glamour. I like the strong, powerful look when it's still graceful and feminine."
Runway look by Calvin Klein
-
4. Ashlee Simpson"Oh, there was this one mini-dress. That was my favorite. I was actually like, 'I need that!' It's short and cute and flirty. And I could really punk it out."
Runway look by BCBG
-
5. Emmy Rossum"There was a lovely teal-colored long dress that was feminine and wearable and not just for the red carpet. I would wear it out on a Saturday-night date!"
Runway look by Catherine Malandrino
-
6. Molly Sims"I loved the slip dresses. They looked like lingerie but with cardigans and a belt. It's a great, elegant nighttime style that reminds me of Dynasty."
Runway look by Max Azria
-
7. Mya"My favorite was a cream-and-blue nautical blazer and shorts with white trim and matching buttons. It was conservative but still sexy enough for a vacation."
Runway look by Rag & Bone
