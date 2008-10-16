RED CARPET Currently the face of YSL, Campbell sported a two-tone dress to a store opening. The supermodel let the simple silhouette shine with black pumps and a tiny handbag.

RUNWAY Lily Donaldson went incognito on the catwalk in the sculptured dress worn with a severe black wig.

ANOTHER WAY

Three-tone shift dress, Pink Tartan, $395; at bloomingdales.com.