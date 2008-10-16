Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... YSL
-
1. Julianne MooreRED CARPET The sophisticated redhead played up her porcelain complexion in an Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo dress by Stefano Pilati. The actress matched her opaque tights and platform shoes to the design's black lapels.
RUNWAY Freja Beha Erichsen took to the catwalk in the classic look, accessorized with black stockings and swept-back hair.
ANOTHER WAY
Rayon-polyester blazer, Plastic Island, $122; at shopintuition.com.
-
2. Gwyneth PaltrowRED CARPET Statuesque star Paltrow layered a fitted jacket over her strapless jersey YSL dress. Opaque tights and chunky shoes added to the leggy effect.
RUNWAY Olga Sherer looked sleek in the heather-gray dress, worn with slicked-back hair and delicate sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Hemp strapless dress, Grey Ant, $242; at revolveclothing.com.
-
3. Cate BlanchettRED CARPET Stylish mom Blanchett looked perfectly ethereal in a violet-trimmed chiffon gown. Loose locks and smoky shadow added to the dramatic effect.
RUNWAY Freja Beha Erichsen made her way over a flower-strewn catwalk in the deep-dipping gown worn with matching fishnets and platform sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk chiffon gown, Kay Unger, $530; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
4. Kylie MinogueRED CARPET The Australian songstress showed her star quality with a spangled satin dress. Minogue added gold strappy sandals to the metallic-accented design.
RUNWAY Model Romina Lanaro debuted the dress worn with sheer stockings and two-tone shoes.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk-trimmed modal dress, Rachel Pally, $228; at fashionchateau.com.
-
5. Naomi CampbellRED CARPET Currently the face of YSL, Campbell sported a two-tone dress to a store opening. The supermodel let the simple silhouette shine with black pumps and a tiny handbag.
RUNWAY Lily Donaldson went incognito on the catwalk in the sculptured dress worn with a severe black wig.
ANOTHER WAY
Three-tone shift dress, Pink Tartan, $395; at bloomingdales.com.
-
6. Jessica BielRED CARPET Biel was a front-row standout in a gingham-check pencil skirt and jersey T.
RUNWAY Heidi Verster commanded the garden-like catwalk in the check skirt paired with a violet jacket.
ANOTHER WAY
Wool check skirt, Milly, $235; at neimanmarcus.com.
1 of 6
