Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Viktor & Rolf
-
1. Cate BlanchettRED CARPET Blanchett looked elegantly understated in the fishnet-topped design from Viktor & Rolf designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.
RUNWAY Tasha Tilberg gave the dress the high-drama treatment with matching fishnet stockings and a veiled chapeau.
ANOTHER WAY
Cutout polyester dress, Adrianna Papell $120; at dillards.com.
-
2. Eva MendesRED CARPET Mendes went avant-garde in the tiered gown studded with metallic sutures-mirrored platforms finished the look.
RUNWAY The dress got a gothic spin when Ali Stephens wore it with wine-colored tights and red sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Chiffon tiered gown, Tadashi, $488; at bloomingdales.com.
-
3. Shalom HarlowRED CARPET The designer muse showed off her flawless shape in the fringed gown, paired with nude-toned sandals.
RUNWAY Mariya Markina took on the catwalk in the ensemble, accented with slicked-back hair and pink satin sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk fringed dress, Rose, $404; at revolveclothing.com.
-
4. Mischa BartonRED CARPET Barton was ethereal in the two-tone chiffon gown, accented with matching navy eye shadow.
RUNWAY For the designer presentation, Raquel Zimmermann stood tall in theatrical white eye makeup and towering antlers.
ANOTHER WAY
Color-block chiffon gown, BCBG Max Azria, $240; at bloomingdales.com.
-
5. Karolina KurkovaRED CARPET Nothing goes better with a positive message than a brilliant smile-supermodel Kurkova dazzled in the sweeping valentine of a design.
RUNWAY Tiiu Kuik looked otherworldly in the satin gown styled with crimped hair.
ANOTHER WAY
White satin gown, White House Black Market, $128; at whitehouseblackmarket.com.
1 of 5
Cate Blanchett
RED CARPET Blanchett looked elegantly understated in the fishnet-topped design from Viktor & Rolf designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.
RUNWAY Tasha Tilberg gave the dress the high-drama treatment with matching fishnet stockings and a veiled chapeau.
ANOTHER WAY
Cutout polyester dress, Adrianna Papell $120; at dillards.com.
RUNWAY Tasha Tilberg gave the dress the high-drama treatment with matching fishnet stockings and a veiled chapeau.
ANOTHER WAY
Cutout polyester dress, Adrianna Papell $120; at dillards.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM