Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Oscar de la Renta
-
1. Kerry WashingtonRED CARPET Washington looked utterly elegant in a bright flowered gown from Oscar de la Renta-the actress let the pattern shine with the addition of understated diamonds.
RUNWAY Maria Fuema walked the walk in the ruffled column gown, finishing the look with shoulder-dusting dangling earrings.
REAL WAY
Floral silk gown, Oscar de la Renta, $7950; at oscardelarenta.com.
-
2. Cameron DiazRED CARPET The blond beauty dressed down the floral frock for an afternoon affair with a cherry-red shawl and simple leather clutch.
RUNWAY For the catwalk, Abbey Lee left her shoulders bare and added oversized disk earrings.
REAL WAY
Silk strapless dress, Oscar de la Renta, $6990; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
3. Liv TylerRED CARPET Tyler kept her cool in the Mandarin-collar dress, worn with chunky heels.
RUNWAY Irina Lazareanu looked luxe at the Fall 2008 presentation in the embellished dress paired with whimsical floral slippers.
REAL WAY
Floral silk-wool dress, Oscar de la Renta, $5990; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
4. Camilla BelleRED CARPET Art school never looked so good-Belle accessorized the painterly sheath with a classic bag and peep-toes.
RUNWAY Jourdan Dunn mastered the trends in the art-print dress worn with a statement necklace.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk metallic plaid dress, Tory Burch, $495; at toryburch.com.
-
5. Lucy LiuRED CARPET Liu let the abstract embroidery sing with strappy peep-toes and loose black locks.
RUNWAY African-inspired gold hoop earrings added punch to Heidi Mount's catwalk ensemble.
ANOTHER WAY
Jersey print dress, David Meister, $95; at bluefly.com.
-
6. Jennifer ConnellyRED CARPET Connelly posed pretty in the voluminous gown with a braided waistband-slicked-back hair and bronze shoes made for a sleek finish.
RUNWAY Jessica Stam sashayed in the floaty gown and simple sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk-rayon gown, JS Collections, $370; at edressme.com.
1 of 6
Kerry Washington
RED CARPET Washington looked utterly elegant in a bright flowered gown from Oscar de la Renta-the actress let the pattern shine with the addition of understated diamonds.
RUNWAY Maria Fuema walked the walk in the ruffled column gown, finishing the look with shoulder-dusting dangling earrings.
REAL WAY
Floral silk gown, Oscar de la Renta, $7950; at oscardelarenta.com.
RUNWAY Maria Fuema walked the walk in the ruffled column gown, finishing the look with shoulder-dusting dangling earrings.
REAL WAY
Floral silk gown, Oscar de la Renta, $7950; at oscardelarenta.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM