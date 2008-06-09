Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Missoni
-
1. Nicole RichieRED CARPET The former Simple Life star donned a flowing Missoni gown with a sequined bodice to the ASCAP Pop Music Awards. Gold bangles and a matching clutch warmed up the cool look.
RUNWAY Suvi Koponen gave the dress a sleek spin with a simple chignon and metallic sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Karina Grimaldi chiffon dress, $328; at couturecandy.com.
-
2. Cameron DiazRED CARPET Cameron Diaz stunned the crowd at the Kids' Choice Awards in a teeny Missoni mini worn with a cropped jacket and patent Christian Louboutin accessories.
RUNWAY Model Siri Tollerod stalked the catwalk in periwinkle sandals that picked up the color of the dress's border.
REAL WAY
Missoni silk gown, $1173.75; at net-a-porter.com.
ANOTHER WAY
Shoshanna print dress, $330; at edressme.com.
-
3. Leighton MeesterRED CARPET Gossip Girl? More like golden girl-Leighton Meester shone in her bejeweled Missoni dress worn with metallic sandals and a single bracelet.
RUNWAY During Milan Fashion Week, Sheila Marquez wore a pewter version of the dress with slicked back hair and simple sandals.
REAL WAY
Missoni jeweled minidress, $2283.75; at net-a-porter.com.
ANOTHER WAY
Nicole Miller strapless dress, $375; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
4. Molly SimsRED CARPET Las Vegas star Molly Sims looked perfectly mod in her Missoni cotton and chiffon dress at the Independent Spirit Awards. Black tights and metallic peep-toes gave the cheerful dress some wintry edge.
RUNWAY Siri Tollerod gave the dress a warm-weather spin on the catwalk with bare legs and suede sandals.
REAL WAY
Missoni print dress, $1582.50; at net-a-porter.com.
ANOTHER WAY
Marc by Marc Jacobs sequined dress, $285.90; at nordstrom.com.
-
5. Jennifer MorrisonRED CARPET Jennifer Morrison was a tangerine dream at the premiere of Cloverfield in a draped goddess gown. Her loose locks and gold accessories gave the dress a boho spin.
RUNWAY Behati Prinsloo was a perfect ice queen in a blue version of the gown-she added platform sandals for her stomp down the catwalk.
ANOTHER WAY
A.B.S. satin dress, $152.99; at bluefly.com.
-
6. Ashley OlsenRED CARPET At an N.Y.C. gala, Ashley Olsen gave her Gustav Klimt-inspired vest a sophisticated spin by wearing it over a floor-length white satin dress.
RUNWAY The vest made its catwalk appearance in a casual look donned by model Catherine McNeil. Two-tone gloves accessorized the tank-and-trousers outfit.
ANOTHER WAY
Dream Society vest, $193; at revolveclothing.com.
-
7. Mischa BartonRED CARPET Mischa Barton attended the Costume Institute Gala in a custom Missoni gown with a bejeweled bodice and ruffled sleeves. Gold jewelry and a metallic clutch accented the daring dress.
RUNWAY On the runway, the dress was even more avant-garde with a high neck and floral under-layer. Supermodel Lily Donaldson looked ethereal with pulled-back locks and satin sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Vera Wang silk gown, $354.45; at bluefly.com.
-
8. Miley CyrusRED CARPET Teen sensation Miley Cyrus paired a bejeweled mini with a plain tank, black leather jacket and matching knee-high boots-perfect for co-hosting the CMT Music Awards.
RUNWAY Irina Lazareanu looked cabana-ready in an iris-print shirt tucked into the waistband of the sparkling skirt.
ANOTHER WAY
LaROK studded miniskirt, $298; at shopbop.com.
-
9. Cate BlanchettRED CARPET Cate Blanchett kept her pregnancy a secret at the Elizabeth: The Golden Age premiere in a toga-style turquoise gown with sequin trim.
RUNWAY Snejana Onopka looked flawless in the single-shoulder gown, accented with fresh flowers in her hair.
ANOTHER WAY
Laundry by Design draped dress, $245; at bloomingdales.com.
