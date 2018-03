RED CARPET Las Vegas star Molly Sims looked perfectly mod in her Missoni cotton and chiffon dress at the Independent Spirit Awards. Black tights and metallic peep-toes gave the cheerful dress some wintry edge.RUNWAY Siri Tollerod gave the dress a warm-weather spin on the catwalk with bare legs and suede sandals.REAL WAYMissoni print dress, $1582.50; at net-a-porter.com ANOTHER WAYMarc by Marc Jacobs sequined dress, $285.90; at nordstrom.com