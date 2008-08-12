Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Marc Jacobs
-
1. Victoria BeckhamRED CARPET Posh commanded the front row of the Fall 2008 show in Jacobs' claret dress with sequins, daring cutaway sides and matching Louboutins.
RUNWAY Catherine McNeil wore the dress with red satin sandals and a surrealist hair decoration in the Spring 2008 show.
ANOTHER WAY
Dina Bar-el, $590; at edressme.com.
-
2. Selma BlairRED CARPET Blair looked perfectly sophisticated at the NBC upfronts in the two-piece ensemble worn with a disheveled updo and straight-from-the-runway sandals.
RUNWAY Peekaboo! Erin Heatherton flashed some stomach in the catwalk version of the body-conscious design.
REAL WAY
Marc Jacobs sheer panel sweater, $468.75; at net-a-porter.com.
Marc Jacobs flannel skirt, $980; at eluxury.com.
ANOTHER WAY
Twelfth St. by Cynthia Vincent mesh gray tank, $129; at bluefly.com.
McQ by Alexander McQueen wool pencil skirt, $255; at shopjake.com.
-
3. Heidi KlumRED CARPET Klum modeled for charity at the Fall 2008 Red Dress show in a custom version of the youthful minidress-plain pumps were her runway-stomping shoe of choice.
RUNWAY Amber Milam walked the Spring 2008 show in fashion-forward sheer knee-highs and a fanciful chapeau.
REAL WAY Marc Jacobs layered silk dress, $475; at eluxury.com.
ANOTHER WAY
Urban Outfitters pleated jersey dress, $39.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
4. Anne HathawayRED CARPET At the 2006 Golden Globes, Hathaway was a prom princess in the sequin-studded dress and eye-popping crimson lips.
RUNWAY Freja Beha Erichsen was an ethereal presence at the Spring 2006 show in the single-shoulder dress worn with loose hair and silver sandals.
ANOTHER WAY
Tracy Reese tulle single-shoulder dress, $565; at eluxury.com.
-
5. Amanda PeetRED CARPET At the 2007 Costume Institute Gala, Peet donned an off-the-shoulder satin design inspired by legendary designer Paul Poiret; opaque black tights and matching pumps brought the dress center stage.
RUNWAY At the Fall 2007 show, Bruna Tenorio channeled a '20s flapper with a cloche hat and bright yellow gloves.
ANOTHER WAY
Old Navy satin shift, $34.50; at oldnavy.com.
-
6. Liv TylerRED CARPET Tyler showed off her long, lean form in the pieced Marc Jacobs dress at the 2004 SAG Awards; she punched up the tri-colored dress with bright red shoes and matching lipstick.
RUNWAY On the Fall 2004 catwalk, Elise Crombez gave the gown a retro spin with loose curls.
ANOTHER WAY
Bela paneled jersey dress, $159; at intermixonline.com.
