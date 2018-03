RED CARPET Blair looked perfectly sophisticated at the NBC upfronts in the two-piece ensemble worn with a disheveled updo and straight-from-the-runway sandals.RUNWAY Peekaboo! Erin Heatherton flashed some stomach in the catwalk version of the body-conscious design.REAL WAYMarc Jacobs sheer panel sweater, $468.75; at net-a-porter.com Marc Jacobs flannel skirt, $980; at eluxury.com ANOTHER WAYTwelfth St. by Cynthia Vincent mesh gray tank, $129; at bluefly.com McQ by Alexander McQueen wool pencil skirt, $255; at shopjake.com