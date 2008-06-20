Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Lanvin
-
1. Katie HolmesRED CARPET Katie Holmes gave bold shoulder in the sophisticated sequined dress accessorized with peach satin Louboutins.
RUNWAY Anabela Belikova walked the boards in the pale dress accented with dark lipstick and toenail polish.
ANOTHER WAY
Patrizia Pepe draped dress, $82; at yoox.com.
-
2. Natalie PortmanRED CARPET Natalie Portman made the most of her petite figure in the ruffled Lanvin dress worn with black satin accessories.
RUNWAY Gaye Jocelyn McDonald legged it in the voluminous minidress; black peep-toes and lots of skin made the crimson frock pop.
ANOTHER WAY
Nuj Novakhett, $396; at revolveclothing.com.
-
3. Charlize TheronRED CARPET The Hancock star was Foxtrot-ready in a flapper-inspired fringed dress worn with ankle-strap sandals.
RUNWAY A model layered a plush topper over the dress and added extra interest with major platforms.
ANOTHER WAY
Jessica McClintock sequined dress, $125; at edressme.com.
-
4. Kate HudsonRED CARPET Kate Hudson played up her baby blues in the single-shoulder design-she layered the face-framing ruffle over a simple black coat and added plain peep-toe pumps.
RUNWAY Suvi Koponen stomped down the catwalk in the sapphire dress-slicked-back hair and towering platforms kept all eyes on the buoyant design.
ANOTHER WAY
Robert Rodriguez ruffled dress, $396; at nordstrom.com.
-
5. Jennifer LopezRED CARPET Jennifer Lopez showed her strength in a single-sleeve dress with a bejeweled bodice. The singer added a bold necklace for extra fierceness.
RUNWAY Romina Lanaro sported major hoops for her fashion week strut.
ANOTHER WAY
Nieves Lavi silk dress, $162; at singer22.com.
-
6. Gwyneth PaltrowRED CARPET The Iron Man star looked goddess-like in her one-shoulder dress. Jeweled cuffs and gladiator sandals added ancient glamour.
RUNWAY Sasha Pivovarova was every inch the modern woman in a belted version of the flowing white dress.
ANOTHER WAY
LaROK single-shoulder dress, $198; at couturecandy.com.
-
7. Jessica AlbaRED CARPET The Love Guru lead kept her zip-front sheath subtle with strappy sandals and loose locks.
RUNWAY A blunt bob gave Alexandra Tomlinson edge on the catwalk-black boots added an industrial chic vibe.
ANOTHER WAY
Tory Burch zip-front dress, $325; at net-a-porter.com.
-
8. Gwen StefaniRED CARPET Pre-pregnancy, Gwen Stefani showed off her hourglass figure in a belted criss-cross halter dress. Her trademark platinum locks gave the dress Old Hollywood flavor.
RUNWAY Olga Sherer kept her shoulders under wraps with a matching sheer coat.
ANOTHER WAY
Ralph Lauren jersey dress, $479; at ralphlauren.com.
-
9. Portia de RossiRED CARPET The former Arrested Development star played up the Gres-inspired design with a simple pompadour and metallic sandals.
RUNWAY On the catwalk, Kasia Struss was day-ready in clear shades and a stretchy belt.
ANOTHER WAY
Susana Monaco, $143; at revolveclothing.com.
-
10. Kristin Scott ThomasRED CARPET The Other Boleyn Girl star, Kristin Scott Thomas, restrained her high-drama gown with a narrow fabric sash. RUNWAY Alyona Osmanova let loose in the billowy tent dress.
ANOTHER WAY
J.Crew ruffled dress, $39.99; at nordstrom.com.
1 of 10
Katie Holmes
RED CARPET Katie Holmes gave bold shoulder in the sophisticated sequined dress accessorized with peach satin Louboutins.
RUNWAY Anabela Belikova walked the boards in the pale dress accented with dark lipstick and toenail polish.
ANOTHER WAY
Patrizia Pepe draped dress, $82; at yoox.com.
RUNWAY Anabela Belikova walked the boards in the pale dress accented with dark lipstick and toenail polish.
ANOTHER WAY
Patrizia Pepe draped dress, $82; at yoox.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM