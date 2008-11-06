RED CARPET Deschanel lit up the red carpet in a puff-sleeved minidress with a bow at the neck. The retro-loving actress let the crimson shade pop with opaque tights and matching pumps.

RUNWAY For the designer presentation, the teeny mini was worn with black stockings and bright white shoes.

ANOTHER WAY

Red silk tie-neck dress, Sea, $480; at revolveclothing.com.