Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Isaac Mizrahi
-
1. Selma BlairRED CARPET Blair looked sleek and streamlined in Isaac Mizrahi's signature colorblock gown. The actress left the vibrant persimmon, pink and marigold dress unadorned.
RUNWAY Supermodel Hana Soukupova traipsed the catwalk in the standout design, accented with a messy updo.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk gauze dress, Laundry by Design, $118; at bloomingdales.com.
-
2. Zooey DeschanelRED CARPET Deschanel lit up the red carpet in a puff-sleeved minidress with a bow at the neck. The retro-loving actress let the crimson shade pop with opaque tights and matching pumps.
RUNWAY For the designer presentation, the teeny mini was worn with black stockings and bright white shoes.
ANOTHER WAY
Red silk tie-neck dress, Sea, $480; at revolveclothing.com.
-
3. Marisa TomeiRED CARPET Tomei hit the Tony Awards in a bold belted gown with floral embellishments. The Oscar-winning actress accessorized with simple studs and a patent clutch.
RUNWAY For her march down the catwalk, Eniko Mihalik accompanied the design with a simple banded updo.
ANOTHER WAY
Embroidered red evening gown, Jovani, $450; at edressme.com.
-
4. Paula PattonRED CARPET Pretty Patton was premiere-ready in a hazardously hot yellow dress with a cutout bodice. The actress added extra dazzle with diamonds.
RUNWAY The canary number made its debut worn with simple matching pumps.
ANOTHER WAY
Yellow georgette gown, Nicole Miller, $150; at edressme.com.
-
5. Veronica WebbRED CARPET Tim Gunn's Guide to Style co-host Webb was a breath of fresh air in a strapless floral gown. A fuchsia clutch and string of colored beads brought out the eye-popping print.
RUNWAY Doutzen Kroes was a romantic vision in the photo-print design worn with a fluffy white underskirt.
ANOTHER WAY
Floral print dress, Sandy Starkman $152; at edressme.com.
1 of 5
Selma Blair
RED CARPET Blair looked sleek and streamlined in Isaac Mizrahi's signature colorblock gown. The actress left the vibrant persimmon, pink and marigold dress unadorned.
RUNWAY Supermodel Hana Soukupova traipsed the catwalk in the standout design, accented with a messy updo.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk gauze dress, Laundry by Design, $118; at bloomingdales.com.
RUNWAY Supermodel Hana Soukupova traipsed the catwalk in the standout design, accented with a messy updo.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk gauze dress, Laundry by Design, $118; at bloomingdales.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM