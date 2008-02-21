Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Gucci
-
1. Drew BarrymoreRED CARPET: Drew Barrymore made the scene at the Malawi Benefit (hosted by Madonna!) in a short, graphic-print minidress from Gucci. She added opaque black tights and bronze peep-toes for a New York spin.
RUNWAY: Model Masha Novoselova hit the catwalk with bare legs and towering patent heels.
ANOTHER WAY:
Kay Unger cotton sheath, $290; at neimanmarcus.com.
Patent Bebe belt, $59; at bebe.com.
Forever 21 gold peep-toes, $19.80; at forever21.com.
-
2. Jessica AlbaRED CARPET: Mom-to-be Jessica Alba hid her burgeoning bump in a single-shoulder black dress with a marigold inset.
RUNWAY: Mariacarla Boscono looked tall and sleek in the long wrap, proving that it's not just for the expectant.
REAL WAY:
Gucci silk one-shoulder gown, $3995; at gucci.com.
ANOTHER WAY:
Calvin Klein jersey dress, $178; at nordstrom.com.
-
3. Jennifer GarnerRED CARPET: Juno star Jennifer Garner looked youthful in a print dress from the luxury label; loose locks gave the frock an informal spin.
RUNWAY: Yana Karpova showed off her long legs in the same dress worn with sexy metallic stilettos.
ANOTHER WAY:
Aqua print dress, $78; at bloomingdales.com.
Fitzwell satin pumps, $69.95; at zappos.com.
-
4. Kate WinsletRED CARPET: The British beauty picked up a BAFTA award in a platinum gown cinched with a thick black belt.
RUNWAY: On the catwalk, Sheila Marquez wore a bright canary version of gown, dressed down with loose waves.
REAL WAY:
Gucci leather belt, $575; at gucci.com.
ANOTHER WAY:
Nicole Miller platinum gown, $620; at nordstrom.com.
Patent Bebe belt, $59; at bebe.com.
-
5. Cameron DiazRED CARPET: Former model Cameron Diaz did this strapless gown proud, adding chunky bangles for extra edge.
RUNWAY: Supermodel Lily Donaldson owned the graphic-print dress, strutting down the catwalk of the label's Spring 2008 show.
ANOTHER WAY:
Julie Brown silk print dress, $363; at revolveclothing.com.
Ciro Collecizone lucite bangle, $48; at nordstrom.com.
-
6. Ali LarterRED CARPET: Heroes star Ali Larter made the most of her legs-and the frock's pockets-at the Malawi benefit.
RUNWAY: Model Freja Beha Erichsen wore the identical outfit on the catwalk; a smoky eye gave her shaggy bob an evening update.
REAL WAY:
Gucci Sevigny heels, $725; at gucci.com.
ANOTHER WAY:
Velvet strapless dress, $128; at neimanmarcus.com.
Nine West ankle-strap sandals, $89; at ninewest.com.
-
7. MadonnaRED CARPET: Madonna gets what Madonna wants-the Material Girl wore a short-skirted version of the Fall 2007 dress to the premiere of her directorial debut, Filth and Wisdom.
RUNWAY: Raquel Zimmerman channeled Veronica Lake in the '40s-inspired gown.
ANOTHER WAY:
Gold Hawk beaded dress, $341; at couturecandy.com.
Cynthia Vincent patent boots, $359.99; at piperlime.com.
-
8. Debra MessingRED CARPET: Debra Messing was utterly sleek in a black belted bubble dress worn with towering silver heels and a patent motorcycle jacket.
RUNWAY: Mariacarla Boscono took on the Milan presentation in a print version of Messing's dress worn with peep-toe patent booties.
REAL WAY:
Gucci patent leather jacket, $4580; at gucci.com.
ANOTHER WAY:
Isaac Mizrahi taffeta dress, $49.99; at target.com.
Patent Bebe belt, $59; at bebe.com.
Eli Tahari patent jacket, $191.99; at bloomingdales.com.
-
9. Rachel McAdamsRED CARPET: You've got to love this girl! Rachel McAdams added attitude to a 2008 Resort design with bright tomato lipstick that matched the dress's waistband.
RUNWAY: Sleek Hye Park looked ladylike in the colorblock design paired with peep-toe pumps.
ANOTHER WAY:
Diane von Furstenberg Mondrian dress, $355; at intermixonline.com.
Stuart Weitzman patent slingbacks, at $142.99; at bluefly.com.
-
10. Blake LivelyRED CARPET: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively looked perfectly Serena in an embellished velvet dress from the Fall 2007 collection, taken downtown with opaque black tights.
RUNWAY: Kasia Struss worked the '40s-inspired dress in tights and bronze pumps.
ANOTHER WAY:
Karta embellished minidress, $147.90; at saksfifthavenue.com.
Boutique 9 patent pumps, $135; at piperlime.com.
