RED CARPET: Drew Barrymore made the scene at the Malawi Benefit (hosted by Madonna!) in a short, graphic-print minidress from Gucci . She added opaque black tights and bronze peep-toes for a New York spin.RUNWAY: Model Masha Novoselova hit the catwalk with bare legs and towering patent heels.ANOTHER WAY:Kay Unger cotton sheath, $290; at neimanmarcus.com Patent Bebe belt, $59; at bebe.com Forever 21 gold peep-toes, $19.80; at forever21.com