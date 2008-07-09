Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Giambattista Valli
-
1. RihannaRED CARPET Rihanna stole the show at the BET Awards in a fluorescent-yellow gown worn with contrasting purple makeup.
RUNWAY Michaela Kocianova walked tall in Paris wearing towering platforms paired with the delicate dress.
ANOTHER WAY
Nine West maxidress, $140; at ninewest.com.
-
2. Charlize TheronRED CARPET The Hancock star grounded her vibrant floral dress with black strappy heels and a Roger Vivier clutch.
RUNWAY Tanya Dziahileva worked the rosette-studded dress with red peep-toes.
ANOTHER WAY
Rebecca Taylor silk dress, $280; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
3. Lucy LiuRED CARPET Lucy Liu looked sleek and sophisticated in a short, '60s-inspired version of the sculptural dress.
RUNWAY On the catwalk, Kamila Filipcikova was fairytale-ready in the dramatic number paired with a brilliant red stole.
ANOTHER WAY
Carmen Marc Valvo bubble dress, $630; at bloomingdales.com.
-
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerRED CARPET The Sex and The City star showed her usual style savvy by adding metallic Louboutins to the chiffon frock.
RUNWAY Lara Stone stomped the Paris catwalk in the tomato-red mini and matching platforms.
ANOTHER WAY
ASOS ruffled dress, $75.71; at asos.com.
-
5. Mary-Kate OlsenRED CARPET The actress/designer accessorized her mini-puff dress with a fringed bag and neon-bright platforms.
RUNWAY Viviane Orth debuted the white ultra-mini in matching platforms (sans neon!) for a super-leggy look.
ANOTHER WAY
Tony Cohen bubble dress, $330; at tobi.com.
-
6. Mischa BartonRED CARPET Mischa Barton looked extra-fanciful in the ivory lace dress worn with her favorite hippie headband and studded Louboutin mary janes.
RUNWAY Anna Mariya Urazhevskaya stalked the catwalk in black lace worn with opaque tights and major heels.
ANOTHER WAY
Valentino Red empire-waist dress, $660; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
7. Jennifer MorrisonRED CARPET The House hottie stood tall in the voluminous jumpsuit, perfectly accessorized with bright gems.
RUNWAY Misha Parszkosz was austerely elegant in the wide-legged creation, paired with a head scarf.
ANOTHER WAY
Alice + Olivia halter jumpsuit, $440; at shopbop.com.
-
8. Katie HolmesRED CARPET Katie Holmes channeled Jackie O in the camel coat and major shades.
RUNWAY Milagros Schmoll stayed under wraps in the topper and velvet peep-toes.
ANOTHER WAY
Mayle double-breasted coat, $760; at shopjake.com.
-
9. Victoria BeckhamRED CARPET What could be more Posh than a made-to-order sheath that hugs every curve?
RUNWAY In Paris, Anabela Belikova sashayed in a fun, flowy version with ruffled sleeves.
ANOTHER WAY
Shoshanna brocade dress, $395; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
10. Sandra OhRED CARPET The Grey's Anatomy star added peep-toes and pearls to the baby-doll dress.
RUNWAY Hye Park rocked the frock with a few finishing touches: a crisp bow belt, strappy platforms and shades.
ANOTHER WAY
Lotta Stensson strapless dress, $114.99; at bluefly.com.
