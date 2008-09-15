RED CARPET Barton was pure screen siren at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in the dramatic My Fair Lady-inspired sequined gown, punched up with red lips.

RUNWAY Lindsay Ellingson took her runway bow in the asymmetrical dress, full-length black gloves and shoulder-sweeping earrings.

ANOTHER WAY

Tiered strapless gown, JS Collections, $260; at dillards.com.