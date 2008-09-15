Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Dior
-
1. Kate HudsonRED CARPET Hudson was a bohemian beauty in her single-sleeve gown from the Dior 2008 Resort collection-loose locks and chunky bangles gave the look an effortlessly glamorous vibe.
RUNWAY Catwalker Genevieve went regal in the canary silk gown accented with eye-popping gems.
ANOTHER WAY
One-shoulder jersey dress, JS Boutique, $92; at nordstrom.com.
-
2. Eva MendesRED CARPET The star of The Women sizzled in melon hues-Mendes accessorized the two-tone dress with neutral metallic accessories.
RUNWAY Chanel Iman worked the Fall 2008 show in a looser version of the 60's-inspired ensemble-huge hair and pretty-in-pink accessories finished the look.
ANOTHER WAY
Orange pleated shell, See by Chloe, $230; at net-a-porter.com.
Pleated silk skirt, Forever 21, $30; at forever21.com.
-
3. Cameron DiazRED CARPET Diaz was unforgettable at the Costume Institute Gala in her sculptural tiered dress paired with eye-matching turquoise jewelry.
RUNWAY Brit beauty Lily Cole walked the runway in the gown-her high-contrast red locks were topped with a feathered chapeau for extra punch.
ANOTHER WAY
Tiered silk dress, Calypso St. Barth, $325; at calypso-celle.com.
-
4. Emmy RossumRED CARPET Rossum was prom-perfect in the embellished single-shoulder gown-rosy cheeks were her sole accessory.
RUNWAY Raquel Zimmermann made her catwalk march in the structured gown, accented with mega eyelashes and a matching pink hair ornament.
ANOTHER WAY
Beaded satin dress, La Femme, $198; at edressme.com.
-
5. Amy AdamsRED CARPET Adams played up her red hair with an ivory version of the brocade strapless gown-a matching clutch and metallic slingbacks completed the look.
RUNWAY Jessica Stam stomped the Spring 2008 show in pure white, accented with matching pearls and peep-toes.
ANOTHER WAY
Metallic brocade dress, ABS by Allen Schwartz, $350; at bloomingdales.com.
-
6. Mischa BartonRED CARPET Barton was pure screen siren at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in the dramatic My Fair Lady-inspired sequined gown, punched up with red lips.
RUNWAY Lindsay Ellingson took her runway bow in the asymmetrical dress, full-length black gloves and shoulder-sweeping earrings.
ANOTHER WAY
Tiered strapless gown, JS Collections, $260; at dillards.com.
