RED CARPET The R&B songbird was flapper chic in the pale tunic embellished with floral embroidery. Long chains and ankle-wrap shoes added to the Roaring '20s feel.

RUNWAY The ultra-feminine dress was paired with bejeweled accessories for its candy-coated catwalk bow.

ANOTHER WAY

Silk embellished shift, Marciano, $328; at marciano.com.