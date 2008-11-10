Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Blumarine
-
1. Eva MendesRED CARPET Mendes looked positively fierce in a leopard-print chiffon dress from Blumarine. The actress added black patent accessories for an understated accent.
RUNWAY For its Milan debut, Jessica Stam wore an untamed floor-length version of the design with thigh-high slits.
REAL WAY
Silk chiffon dress, Blumarine, $1515; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
2. Ashley TisdaleRED CARPET Tisdale glowed in the rhinestone-studded tie-neck dress, accented with silver sandals.
RUNWAY Karlie Kloss was pure flower child in a rosette-strewn version of the flyaway frock.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk trapeze dress, $165; at revolveclothing.com.
-
3. Miranda LambertRED CARPET The country star played up her curves in the bejeweled chiffon dress worn with gold platforms and an oversized clutch.
RUNWAY Natasha Poly strutted in the strapless dress worn with gilded accessories.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk strapless dress, Single Dress, $157; at bloomingdales.com.
-
4. CassieRED CARPET The R&B songbird was flapper chic in the pale tunic embellished with floral embroidery. Long chains and ankle-wrap shoes added to the Roaring '20s feel.
RUNWAY The ultra-feminine dress was paired with bejeweled accessories for its candy-coated catwalk bow.
ANOTHER WAY
Silk embellished shift, Marciano, $328; at marciano.com.
-
5. Sharon StoneRED CARPET Stone showed her style mettle by adding a Burberry trench and leopard-print pumps to the jeweled sheath.
RUNWAY Johanna Jonsson looked Hollywood-ready in the print dress, worn with an animal-print attache and ankle-strap shoes.
REAL WAY
Silk satin dress, Blumarine, $838; at yoox.com.
