Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Love... Bill Blass
-
1. Anne HathawayRED CARPET The Get Smart beauty played up her porcelain complexion with a pewter Bill Blass dress designed by Peter Som.
RUNWAY At the Fall 2008 collections, Du Juan smoldered in a black version of the tulle and feather number worn with opaque stockings and towering platforms.
ANOTHER WAY
Lace strapless dress, Tadashi, $600; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
2. Christina RicciRED CARPET Ricci played it sweet in the mixed floral dress worn with a 50's-inspired flip.
RUNWAY Catherine McNeil gave the print dress a harder edge with slicked-back hair and strappy platforms-a brilliant purple belt made for an eye-catching finish.
ANOTHER WAY
Sateen dress, White House Black Market, $168; at whitehouseblackmarket.com.
-
3. Zoe SaldanaRED CARPET Saldana took on the Costume Institute Gala in the textured tulle dress by former Bill Blass designer Michael Vollbracht.
RUNWAY Why mess with perfection? At the Fall 2006 presentation, Liya Kebede displayed the gown to full advantage with loose straight locks.
ANOTHER WAY
Polyester ruched gown, A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz, $157; at macys.com.
-
4. Lucy LiuRED CARPET Liu was buoyant in a backless ruffled top and wrap skirt cinched at the waist with a black patent belt.
RUNWAY Vlada Roslyakova worked the sculptural design on the catwalk with contrasting black tights.
ANOTHER WAY
Cotton-elastane dress, Sunner, $255; at shopbop.com.
-
5. Brittany SnowRED CARPET Snow went directional in a miter-stripe strapless dress youthfully accented with a side ponytail.
RUNWAY For her Fall 2006 catwalk stomp, Doutzen Kroes donned a long cardigan and classic black pumps.
ANOTHER WAY
Polyester-spandex dress, Edressme, $96; at edressme.com.
-
6. Calista FlockhartRED CARPET Flockhart looked casually flawless in the off-the-shoulder satin dress accessorized with a couple of classics: a black shawl and beau Harrison Ford.
RUNWAY Alana Zimmer strolled the Fall 2008 runway in the asymmetrical gown worn with pulled back hair.
ANOTHER WAY
Charmeuse gown, Nicole Miller, $385; at edressme.com.
