RED CARPET Saldana took on the Costume Institute Gala in the textured tulle dress by former Bill Blass designer Michael Vollbracht.RUNWAY Why mess with perfection? At the Fall 2006 presentation, Liya Kebede displayed the gown to full advantage with loose straight locks.ANOTHER WAYPolyester ruched gown, A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz, $157; at macys.com