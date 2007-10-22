Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Kate Moss Topshop
1. Cameron DiazStyle stars are showing their support for model designer Kate Moss by donning her threads on red carpets worldwide. Stylist Rachel Zoe owns a vest from the line and put her client Cameron Diaz in a shiny Kate Moss Topshop minidress. They're "just easy clothes," says Zoe. "Kate's not going to let anything go out with her name on it that's not adorable." And with the launch of the Topshop U.S. site, it's simpler than ever to cop the supermodel's style.
2. Kate MossOf course, no one is a better model for the Kate Moss Topshop collection than Kate Moss. She's often spotted her own designs, such as this custom-beaded dress worn to a London concert. "When I was invited by the Prince's Trust to create a dress with Topshop to wear to Swarovski Fashion Rocks, this 1920's flapper style immediately came to mind," said Moss on her Topshop blog. The dress, which included 60,000 crystal beads, was auctioned off for over $10,000 on behalf of the Prince's Trust, a mentoring program for young adults.
3. Selma BlairLucky! Selma Blair debuted not one, but two Kate Moss Topshop looks, long before the dresses were available for sale. She enjoyed a dinner out in a 1920s-style mesh dress (far left) and opted for the white Swiss-dot sundress for an N.Y.C. brunch (right).
4. Mariah CareyE=MC2 diva Mariah Carey showed off her legs in a pair of corset-front short shorts from the Topshop line. We're guessing new husband Nick Cannon approved.
5. Kate BosworthCool girl Kate Bosworth was spotted in N.Y.C. wearing a cropped leather jacket from the Kate Moss collection. The two stylesetters have more than a first name in common: both are known for mixing rock and roll separates in unexpected ways.
6. Amanda BynesYoung Hollywood loves Kate Moss. Along with Amanda Bynes, who wore a single-shoulder design to the London premiere of Hairspray, Emma Roberts, Rachel Bilson and Mary-Kate Olsen have all claimed to admire the supermodel's style. And imitation is the best form of flattery: now Bynes has her own Dear line of clothing at discount chain Steve & Barry's.
7. Nicole RichieFashionista Nicole Richie was spotted in a poppy-print dress from the collection, one that Moss has also modeled. The budding designer called her first collection, "a little bit eclectic-just pieces I'd worn that I would love for spring/summer." She told the London Times that her next collection would be more inspired. "I'm really excited about going out and finding things-not just taking stuff from my closet as it is now, but [imagining] what my dream closet would be."
8. FergieFergie donned a Moss-designed vest for a live show, but she's not the only songbird with a yen for model style. "I love the way [Moss] mixes and match things that maybe you wouldn't think of pairing at first," Hilary Duff told In Style.
9. Kelly OsbourneMoss pal Kelly Osbourne chose a 1940's-inspired floral dress (and a pink wig) for a night out clubbing. Osbourne attended the Christmas collection presentation along with Naomi Campbell, Lily Allen and Simon Cowell. The British luminaries not only took in a fashion show, but a live performance by a second fashion icon-Grace Jones.
10. Juliette LewisThe actress and singer (with her band The Licks) is no stranger to the rock and roll lifestyle. Unsurprisingly, Juliette Lewis wore a striped bow-tie top from the Kate Moss collection like a true rocker chick-with skinny jeans and the tie undone.
