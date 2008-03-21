Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Jeans
1. Katherine HeiglThink skinny jeans are just for hipsters? Try giving the trendy cut a classic spin with a crisp cropped trench and subtle accessories.
BUY ONLINE NOW Arden B. dark skinny jean, $58; at ardenb.com.
2. Kate BosworthA few fabulous accessories, a bright top and a pair of jeans: there's no simpler way to create a cute outfit.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hudson Alex skinny jeans, $66; at saks.com.
3. Katie HolmesLong flared jeans that are snug through the thigh show off gorgeous long gams.
BUY ONLINE NOW J Brand The Doll jeans, $190; at neimanmarcus.com.
See other stars in flared jeans here!
4. Ali LarterNothing is more casually sophisticated than a classic bootcut jean with a white button-up shirt.
BUY ONLINE NOW Genetic Denim Recessive Bootcut, $110; at shopbop.com.
5. BeyonceAn ankle-cut jean with a heel shows va-va-voom sex appeal for a night out.
BUY ONLINE NOW Siwy Hannah Slimcrop Eclipse Wash jean, $80; at bluefly.com.
6. Natalie PortmanSkinny jeans work well on petites like Natalie Portman, who wore these Earnest Sewn jeans with flats.
BUY ONLINE NOW Earnest Sewn Harlan, $215; at nordstrom.com.
7. Jessica AlbaTiered layers, starting with a cropped jacket and ending with long trouser-cut jeans, add major length to the body.
BUY ONLINE NOW Level 99 Trousers, $106; at tobi.com.
8. America FerreraBy wearing jeans under a knit dress, the Ugly Betty star dresses down her look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paige Premium Denim Laurel Canyon, $179; at bloomingdales.com.
9. Rachel Bilson
A flowy top paired with dark denim gives this look a ladylike appeal.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rag & Bone trouser jeans, $89; at barneys.com.
10. Cameron DiazFor a fun look you can't beat colored jeans, which are best with a basic neutral top.
BUY ONLINE NOW J & Company Beverly Dagger, $70; at shoprumor.com.
11. Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens makes a statement with her t-shirt-and wears it over Rock & Republic skinny jeans.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rock & Republic Cosbie, $260; at revolveclothing.com.
12. Kate BeckinsaleCurious to try a high-waist style? One way to wear them is with a retro-style jacket on top.
BUY ONLINE NOW Joe's Jeans High Waist jean, $178; at revolveclothing.com.
13. Angie HarmonTaking mathematical proportion into account, Proportion of Blu jeans fit beautifully through the hip and thigh.
BUY ONLINE NOW Proportion of Blu Wide Leg jeans in Cinque, $258; at tobi.com.
14. Courteney CoxA plaid blazer and high heels lend an air of sophistication to these skinny jeans.
BUY ONLINE NOW DL1961 skinny jean, $158; at nationaljeancompany.com.
15. Vanessa MinnilloFlaunt a little middle in a pair of these high-waisted trouser pants.
BUY ONLINE NOW 7 for All Mankind Ginger high waist jeans, $155; at tobi.com.
16. Gwyneth PaltrowHere's an example of a simple outfit for a dinner out with friends-Gwyneth Paltrow wore hers to meet pal Madonna.
BUY ONLINE NOW Found Denim skinny jeans, $198; at revolveclothing.com
17. Kristin DavisPear shapes can accentuate a little waist by tucking tops into jeans with a medium-to-high rise; a darker wash is most flattering as well.
BUY ONLINE NOW Citizens of Humanity Darlington Denim, $104; at revolveclothing.com.
