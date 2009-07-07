Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars' Favorite Denim Trends
1. Ankle-Length JeansThere's no better way to show off your favorite stilettos than with a pair of slim-cut cropped jeans. Wear this polished style with a tailored jacket like Blake Lively's Smythe blazer or, for a dressier look, pair them with a pretty blouse like Cameron Diaz.
2. Boot-Cut JeansEva Longoria and Penelope Cruz know that a classic boot-cut jean is always in style. The flattering cut works on all body types. Wear them with other closet classics like a crisp oxford shirt or a slimming tuxedo jacket.
3. White JeansThe freshest denim trend right now is crisp white jeans. Wear them with a floral top like Kate Bosworth or a blush colored top like Amanda Seyfried.
4. High-Waist JeansPlay it like Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian and add instant curves in jeans with a higher waistline. Highlight the style-and length to your legs-with a tucked-in top and bold belt.
5. Trouser JeansTrouser jeans are the perfect combination of comfort and polish. Take a cue from Kelly Ripa and wear yours with a bright top and blazer. For a more casual look, try pairing them with a simple striped tank like Ashley Greene. Bonus: the wider cut makes your legs look miles long!
6. Skinny JeansStovepipe jeans have become a closet classic thanks to versatility. This is the one style that works with, well, everything in your closet. Wear them during the day like Rachel Bilson or for a night out like Vanessa Hudgens.
7. Boyfriend JeansWe’ve always envied men for their comfortable clothes, but not anymore! Wear slouchy boyfriend jeans with heels and bold accessories for a style statement like Gwen Stefani or keep it comfy, like Reese Witherspoon, with a tee and sneakers. The trick is to roll the bottoms several times for a cropped length that flatters the baggier style.
8. Colored DenimColored denim offers a playful edge to your everyday pieces. For a whimsical look, try burgundy-hued stovepipes with a retro-inspired print like Alexa Chung. Or pair muted pink jeans with a structured beige blazer like Cameron Diaz for a classic and casual weekend outfit.
