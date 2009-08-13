Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Fall Trends
1. CityAnimal prints, studded accessories and touches of leather add edge to an autumnal ensemble. Claire Danes (right) gave a rock and roll spin to a Burberry Prorsum dress with a tough black cuff and harness belt. Gwyneth Paltrow (center) urbanized her blazer and tank with leather shorts and a studded belt. And Rachel Bilson (left) went all out, adding sleek gloves and a studded cincher to her leopard-print Temperley London design.
2. CountryPlush knits, tweeds and fur-trimmed boots are made for fall, even for fashionistas far afield from the farm. City girl Diane Kruger (center) layered a Shetland cardigan over distressed jeans and rugged kicks, while Joy Bryant (left) hit the front row at Fashion Week in a Missoni cardigan and rolled-up boyfriend jeans. The consummate cosmopolitan, Claudia Schiffer (right), gave skinny denim a rural spin with a camel peacoat and lace-up moccasins.
3. Dark SparkleSmolder the night away in shimmering black pieces. Freida Pinto (center) went all-over sequins in Jean Paul Gaultier-a touch of color at the neckline played up her warm complexion-while Kerry Washington (right) topped a print sheath with an light-catching lurex bomber from Narciso Rodriguez. Finally, Emma Roberts (left) added drama to her denim with a Monique Lhuillier tank.
4. LegsIt's all about showcasing the stems this season! Taylor Swift (right) played up her long (she's 5'11"!) legs with edgy lace tights and knee-high boots, while Halle Berry (center) rocked leather leggings. And the Material Girl (left) kept everyone guessing with Stella McCartney trouser boots-the perfect way to stay warm in skirts when the mercury drops!
5. DrapingClassic and comfortable, draped pieces give any woman the goddess look. Zoe Saldana (left) gave a sculptural edge to her floral blouse with a blush Jean Paul Gaultier skirt, while Rihanna (center) contrasted a structured blazer with her ruched A.L.C. minidress. Camilla Belle (right) chose a blouson single-shoulder Max Azria design with artistic, asymmetrical ruffles.
6. StructuredStrong, masculine-inspired pieces are the perfect way to rock the bold shoulder. Jessica Biel (left) gave a flirty mini edge with her double-breasted Louis Vuitton blazer, while Rashida Jones (right) wore a cutaway coat with a skintight skirt. Molly Sims (center) made the look work for evening in a shawl-collared Louis Vuitton coatdress in an undeniably feminine-and luxe-ruby taffeta.
7. OpulenceRich and exotic, shining fabrics and ornate embellishments make any outfit instantly festive. Eva Mendes (center) went metallic in a brocade Michael Kors sheath, while Leighton Meester (left) paired a sequined shell with a iridescent pencil skirt. Beyonce (right) chose a lavishly beaded Balmain mini-the short length kept the Dynasty-inspired dress ultra-modern.
8. Fur AccentsReal or faux, touches of plush will add glam to any cold-weather look. Jennifer Lopez (right) wore a fur-trimmed leather jacket, while Sienna Miller (left) accented a tuxedo blazer with textured epaulets (a perfect way to revive last season's topper!). Sarah Jessica Parker (center) slung an off-kilter stole over her shoulders for a little Downtown chic.
City
