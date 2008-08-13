Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Fall Trends
1. RockerShe may be an R&B chart-topper, but Rihanna's always a rock star when it comes to cutting-edge style. A studded leather jacket from Gucci added attitude to a full-skirted ensemble from the line.
2. RockerGet Smart star Anne Hathaway rocked a single-shoulder design from Sophia Kokosalaki. She kept her leather ladylike with classic black pumps and a curled coif.
3. Tailored JacketsGossip Girl lead Blake Lively dressed up her skinny jeans and Henley tank with a navy and white jacket from Smythe. Gold buttons on the double-breasted blazer added nautical flair.
4. Tailored JacketsGwyneth Paltrow was all business on this red carpet, the actress topped her heather gray shift with a military-style jacket, putting a serious spin on the strapless dress.
5. Art PrintsWearable art never looked so fresh. As Leighton Meester (in Chloe) demonstrates, the clothing should be the focus when it comes to wearing an artsy piece. Keep jewelry, shoes and other accessories minimal to let your artwork shine.
6. Art PrintsThis bold trend must be worn with confidence, as Lucy Liu did in her Oscar de la Renta brush-stroke frock. Fine-art fashion extends to accessories as well, which is a better bet if your style is a bit more subdued.
7. FeminineEmma Watson looked refreshingly girly in a white lace dress by Charles Anastase. Satin fabrics and ruffle details also work to capture this feminine look.
8. FeminineFriday Night Lights stunner Minka Kelly put a feminine twist on a classic ensemble by pairing a white ruffle top with a sleek black pencil skirt. The actress kept the look modern with luminous makeup and a smooth updo.
9. High-Waist PantsGrey's Anatomy stunner Ellen Pompeo brought Katherine-Hepburn style to the sidewalk in wide-leg trousers from J. Mendel. A simple cream halter added a feminine touch to the menswear-inspired pants.
10. High-Waist PantsCamilla Belle was an updated Annie Hall in rib-grazing trousers from Giorgio Armani. A tucked-in tank and leather blazer kept the silhouette strong and sophisticated.
11. FloralSkip all-over pastels-this autumnal update requires a darker palette. The gray hues in Nicole Richie’s Dries van Noten gown render it a sophisticated and perfectly appropriate choice for an evening affair.
12. FloralFlowers are no longer just for spring! Make the look fall-appropriate by adding heavier accessories-like Kristin Davis. The actress grounded her Michael Kors dress with a black bag and heels. Cover legs with black or gray opaque tights when the temperature drops.
13. Full SkirtsGossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg oozed sophistication in the high-waist Chanel skirt she wore to the design house's boutique opening in L.A. The young starlet's solid tank and pumps let the crystal-detailed skirt take center stage.
14. Full SkirtsPenelope Cruz was very much a lady in a ruffle knit top, Oscar de la Renta pleated skirt and peep-toe pumps. The actress stayed true to her romantic style here in New York.
15. Chunky KnitsCreate a relaxed yet chic look like Gossip Girl Blake Lively's by pairing an oversize sweater with skinny pants and pumps. If skinny pants aren't for you, achieve the same look with a short skirt and tights.
16. Chunky KnitsTake a cue from Julianne Moore and try a chunky-knit cape (hers is YSL) over a dress, instead of a jacket or wrap. This will keep your cocktail ensembles looking fresh and modern all season long.
17. MetallicClaire Danes shimmered in a draped and belted dress by Gucci. Matching metallic sandals and diamond bracelet made the dazzling frock even more golden.
18. MetallicRihanna stepped out in a silver bow-tied mini from Dolce & Gabbana. The trendsetting singer wisely kept her accessories simple, not to compete with her reflective dress.
19. SlouchyTowering heels aside, Liv Tyler looked comfortably cool in a Stella McCartney dress. The actress effortlessly rocked the striped frock while bunching up the sleeves and utilizing the low-slung pockets.
20. SlouchyFergie’s LBD is anything but basic. The slouchy draping and keyhole gives a nod to sexy, while the leather catch keeps it edgy. The songbird added a touch of glamour to the look with a diamond cuff and jeweled heels.
