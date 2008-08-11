Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Fall Shoes
-
1. StuddedRachel Bilson walked tall-and tough-in a pair of studded T-strap platforms from Chanel. The heels added edge to her tiered chiffon dress from the design house.
-
2. StuddedSongstress Hilary Duff paired her cobalt cocktail frock with strappy studded sandals in black patent leather. The shoes added a rock 'n' roll vibe to the ladylike ensemble.
-
3. ZippersFergie showed off her toned gams in a short shirtdress and strappy Jimmy Choo heels with a front zipper. The singer added a studded belt and metallic bag to complete the Fergalicious look.
-
4. ZipperBy adding killer crisscross heels with zipper details to her short pleated skirt and V-neck tee, Nicky Hilton instantly took her look from innocent to edgy.
-
5. FeathersAt Cannes, Michelle Williams wore feathered Manolo Blahnik sandals with her vintage Chanel couture dress for a retro-inspired look from head to toe.
-
6. FeathersEver-stylish mom Cate Blanchett added feathered Roger Vivier pumps to her LBD. The textured court shoes picked up the embellishment on the Boudicca dress.
-
7. PurpleReese Witherspoon amped up her tailored red-carpet look with sky-high purple pumps. The sophisticated star also gave a nod to fall’s hottest color by donning a purple top under her fitted jacket.
-
8. PurpleNatalie Portman dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival in a Balmain LBD and sequin jacket by Lanvin. She added color to the ensemble with purple satin heels from her vegan collection for Te Casan.
-
9. SuedeCelebrity designer Ashley Olsen nailed two trends at once with her suede tie-dye Balenciaga sandals. The gladiators gave an earthy spin to her stretch leather skirt from The Row.
-
10. SuedeFriday Night Lights stunner Minka Kelly hit the blue carpet in teal suede pumps from Christian Louboutin. The brilliant stilettos added punch to her simple white shift.
-
11. Chunky HeelsOne Tree Hill star Sophia Bush hit the red carpet dressed and ready for fall in a printed dress, opaque tights and chunky oxford heels.
-
12. Chunky HeelsMeg Ryan was walking tall in chunky-heeled platforms and a Prada dress at the 2008 Crystal + Lucy Awards. Super-versatile, these heels go with everything from a mini and tights to wide-leg pants.
-
13. FringeMischa Barton proved that fringe isn’t just for the country as she pounded the N.Y.C. pavement. Paired with a short patterned skirt and simple tee, the look is perfect for a day out and about.
-
14. FringeTeen sensation Miley Cyrus added extra flair to her glittering rocker ensemble with electric-blue fringe boots. For all of you non-rock stars, there's no reason to shy away from bold details like bright colors and fringe-just be sure to tone down the rest of your outfit.
-
15. LeopardCharlize Theron took her pristine Dior by John Galliano bubble dress to new heights with leopard-print heels at the Hancock premiere. The sexy shoes added spice to the actress's high-style look.
-
16. LeopardLiv Tyler took a walk on the wild side pairing leopard-print Christian Louboutin peep-toe platforms with a bright coral strapless dress by Lanvin for a fierce look with bite.
-
17. BowsJanuary Jones put her best foot forward in strappy sandals with bows at the season two premiere screening of Mad Men. The sweet shoes were the perfect complement to her short, girly mini.
-
18. BowsCharlotte York would absolutely have approved of the ladylike ensemble Kristin Davis wore to the premiere of Sex and The City. She wore a full-skirted Oscar de la Renta dress and slingbacks with draping bows.
-
19. Rustic BootsEmma Roberts tried playing it casual at Variety's Power of Youth event, but you can’t miss her cool footwear. The budding style star’s multi-buckle boots put a fresh and trendy spin on her jeans and layered tops.
-
20. Rustic BootsHer name is Pink yet the rocker is anything but girlie. At an event in L.A., she accessorized her black dress with motorcycle boots and a fedora, giving her look the edgy finish that we've come to expect.
