Stars in Fall Fashion
1. Kate BosworthDressed in a tailored tuxedo jacket by Rag & Bone, Kate Bosworth pulled off one of fall's biggest looks-menswear. Her buttoned-up shirt and black boots completed the masculine look.
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel is ready for fall in a Chanel dress and jacket. Opaque tights and peep-toe pumps finished off her monochromatic look. She also accessorized with several beaded necklaces.
3. Drew BarrymoreWide-leg trousers are fall's antidote to the skinny jeans, and when worn with heels, can makes legs look long and lean. Drew Barrymore matched hers with platform shoes, a skinny scarf, gold hoops and bangles.
4. Gwen StefaniThis midriff-baring mama covered up on a cool day in Paris, with a belted jacket and dark skinny jeans. On her feet, Gwen Stefani wore a year-round classic-black ballet flats.
5. Jennifer LopezPairing an autmnal orange-and-brown shirt with black wide-leg pants, Jennifer Lopez looked casual but chic as summer came to an end. The singer also wore two of her favorite accessories-a bohohemian wide-brimmed hat and an oversize bag.
6. Liv TylerWith legs that go for miles, Liv Tyler is the perfect candidate for another of fall's looks-sweater dresses. The actress paired her cozy knit mini-dress with tall boots.
7. Ashley OlsenReady for wet weather, Ashley Olsen tucked her jeans into a pair of Hunter wellies and stayed covered up in a black coat with elbow patches. Her pumpkin-orange bag is a surefire accessory for fall.
8. Kate HudsonA classic trench never goes out of style. Kate Hudson wore her stone, knee-length coat with jeans tucked into a pair of casual flat boots-another must-have item for fall.
9. Hilary DuffHilary Duff layered on the accessories at a Chanel event in Beverly Hills. The actress-singer wore tights with her short-sleeve Chanel mini-dress, and topped it off with a beret, a bracelet and multiple necklaces.
10. Penelope CruzPerfectly color coordinated in olive green, Penelope Cruz chose an enturing staple-a woolen turtleneck sweater. Her tall leather boots and a brown leather hobo finished the city-chic outfit.
11. Kate MossThis British supermodel is known for setting trends-so it's a sure thing that gray is hot this fall. Kate Moss's light gray sweater and tailored blazer matched her skinny jeans, as did her silver flats.
12. Mary J. BligeAs the weather cools, celebrities are starting to cover up on the red carpet. At Fashion Rocks, Mary J. Blige wore a sophisticated statement coat-dress with a black beret and patent leather shoes.
13. Amanda PeetAmanda Peet strikes a pose in an outfit that's perfect for work or a night out on the town-a dress and trench coat, heels and opaque black tights.
14. Hilary SwankThis Oscar-winning actress manages to look casual and sexy in her fitted T-shirt and jeans, which were pulled together with a low-slung metallic belt and seductive stilettos.
15. Katharine McPheeKatharine McPhee layered a long-sleeve T-shirt under her taupe jumper, then pumped it up with a bold purple oversize clutch. A perfect trick for extending warm-weather dresses into fall.
16. Katie HolmesIt's time to break out the leather jackets. Katie Holmes dons a short brown version with multiple zippers for a cool and contemporary look.
17. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson favors a casual yet classic look that's ideal for fall-boot-cut jeans, a long-sleeve T-shirt, well-worn boots and a printed silk scarf.
18. Jessica SimpsonFeeling the cold? Throw a knit wrap over almost anything in your closet, just like Jessica Simpson. The singer also wore dark denim and carried a snakeskin bag.
19. Anne HathawayA fitted jacket is a great way to accentuate an hourglass figure. Anne Hathaway wore one, and picked up on another big trend for fall-black and gold-with her handbag.
20. Keira KnightleyIn London, Keira Knightley went for a more androgenous look in an oversize shirt, leggings and casual leather harness boots. Her canvas shopping bag came from a local cheese shop.
21. Chloe SevignyKnown for her unconventional style, Chloe Sevigny made no exception with this outfit. The actress paired a silky mini-dress with lace-up oxford boots and a leather biker jacket for a downtown fall look.
22. Ashlee SimpsonScarves are a great way to keep warm as the temperature drops. Ashlee Simpson paired her gray (that color again!) one with a cable-knit cardigan and tall boots while in New York.
23. Jamie-Lynn SiglerA transitional coat will see you through fall and into winter, and looks good with almost anything. Jamie-Lynn Sigler's navy-blue military coat is a great example.
24. Claire DanesAn easy fall look can be put together by throwing a short jacket over a camisole and jeans. Claire Danes wore a gray Stella McCartney jacket over a Zac Posen top and Diesel jeans.
25. Jessica AlbaBig sunglasses are still in vogue this season. Jessica Alba wore a pair, and added a colorful scarf to her jeans, T-shirt and sneakers for a casual weekend look.
