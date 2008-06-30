Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Elizabeth and James
1. Heidi KlumStylish stars are clamoring for the designs from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's second line. Head Project Runway fashionista Heidi Klum layered an Elizabeth and James jacket and sequined tunic over skinny jeans. "You can change anything...by the way you put it together," Mary-Kate told USA Today. "It's almost like creating a little fantasy world for yourself."
2. Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenThe uber-stylish sisters are the best models for their own designs. "It's our name, and we wouldn't compromise that," Mary-Kate told USA Today. "We don't want things that don't represent us and what we can do."
Parachute dress, $375; shopbop.com
3. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman perfectly embodies the designers' ideal customer. She's "a sophisticated woman with a playful side [who is] still chic," Ashley told WWD. "Someone who understands fashion and understands details and expects that as well."
4. RihannaStylesetter Rihanna added even more edge to her PVC leggings with a feathered coat from the famous designers. A mix of masculine and feminine is characteristic of the line: "We wanted it to be based on a relationship between a young girl and a boy and tell the story through the clothing." Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Feathered jacket, $765; intermixonline.com
5. Lauren ConradThe Hills lead-and fellow celebrity designer-Lauren Conrad rocked the peacock trend in a flirty strapless dress. The Mark cosmetics spokeswoman has also been spotted in several other pieces from the line.
Chiffon dress, $347; neimanmarcus.com
6. Nicole RichieStylish Nicole Richie chose a hippie-chic patchwork tunic for an afternoon out.
Chiffon tunic, $374; revolveclothing.com
7. Carrie UnderwoodOn New Year's Eve, Carrie Underwood was ready to boogie in a disco-ready sequined tunic inspired by one of Mary-Kate's vintage finds. "We buy a lot of vintage clothing," Mary-Kate told USA Today. "I've always been fascinated by furniture and clothes from a different time."
8. Audrina PatridgeThe Hills star Audrina Patridge looked fashion forward in an aubergine dress from the label.
Heidi Klum
