Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Cute Boots
1. Peep-ToesThe ever-fashionable Jennifer Connelly showed off her toes during a wintry visit to the Late Show with lace boots from Givenchy.
2. Peep-ToesBecki Newton gave her flirty dress a fashion-forward spin with zip-front booties from Manolo Blahnik.
3. Peep-ToesStylish Gossip Girl Leighton Meester added edge to her casual outfit with open-toe booties in gray suede from Stuart Weitzman.
4. FlatJessica Biel upgraded a casual look-and walked in comfort-wearing sleek boots from Twenty Two.
5. FlatSienna Miller accented a signature boho-chic ensemble with vintage-looking flat boots.
6. FlatWho says you have to wear heels with a dress? Joy Bryant made the most of her colorful number with flat suede boots from Bally.
7. ColorfulKate Bosworth added some pop to her outfit with a bright red pair of Chloe buckle boots.
8. ColorfulFergie paired the sapphire tone of her Tommy Hilfiger dress with a pair of matching ankle boots.
9. ColorfulBlake Lively added a playful touch to a simple outfit with cherry-red booties from Louis Vuitton.
10. Knee-HighCameron Diaz bundled up for a big-city visit in tall, quilted boots.
11. Knee-HighJennifer Morrison hit her season premiere in button-bedecked boots.
12. Knee-HighBlake Lively was party-ready in a bold red jacket and patent boots.
13. PatentRihanna made a high-shine statement at a Gucci event in a pair of short boots from the brand.
14. PatentAnne Hathaway showed her style smarts at a premiere in shiny leather booties.
15. PatentSelma Blair stood tall in high-gloss Jil Sander boots, paired with a graphic dress.
16. Lace-UpDiane Kruger stomped the sidewalks in style wearing lace-front granny boots.
17. Lace-UpModel Claudia Schiffer traded her heels for a comfortable pair of brown suede boots while out near her home in London.
18. Lace-Up90210 star Shenae Grimes kept her feet dry from the wet weather with a pair of black buckle and lace-up boots.
