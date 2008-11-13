Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars' Beloved Watches
-
1. Molly Sims"My parents bought me a Rolex between the time that I graduated from Vanderbuilt and went off to model in Europe. I guess because they wanted me to look proper and presentable."
-
2. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham"I've received two Cartier watches from this lovely lady," Wahlberg said, nudging his fiancée, model Rhea Durham. "I received one for my birthday and one for Christmas. I love those watches."
-
3. Amaury Nolasco"Last Christmas, my friend [director] Brett Ratner-who cast me in Prison Break-gave me a vintage Rolex. It's the most expensive thing I've ever seen in my life. I hardly ever wear it!"
-
4. Nicky Hilton"Yes, a Cartier Tank I received from my parents for my Sweet 16. I had been dying for it. It's so classic and I was excited to get it."
-
5. Rocco DiSpirito"Yes. An ex-girlfriend gave me a Panerai watch as a birthday present. I lost it for three years and I found it again. I would like to think that it's a sign that it made its way back into my life."
"My parents bought me a Rolex between the time that I graduated from Vanderbuilt and went off to model in Europe. I guess because they wanted me to look proper and presentable."
