See How Designers Reimagined Star Wars Costumes from the Newest Film

After recent high-fashion homages to Star Wars—like when the Mulleavy sisters completed their Rodarte collection with sci-fi gowns or when the Preen designers showcased Darth Vader-printed blouses—arrives the ultimate sartorial tribute: a collection titled "Force 4 Fashion," where iconic designers feature their takes on the franchise's costumes. Disney and Bloomingdale's have partnered to celebrate the newest chapter in the sci-fi saga, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with this line-up of 12 looks (and one collector's piece by Kay Jewelers) that will be auctioned off between Dec. 2 and 18 on charitybuzz.com, benefiting Child Mind Institute, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health.
"Fashion has always been very much a part of Star Wars, even from the original film," Paul Southern, Senior Vice President of Licensing for Star Wars at Disney Consumer Products, told us at the Force 4 Fashion preview. "George [Lucas] had a very particular creative direction in costume design, and with the release of The Force Awakens, it seemed like a great time to bring that collaboration between the fashion industry and the film industry together for the first time in a really formal way."
This fashion-meets-fundraising-meets-film initiative was several years in the making. And now that it's finally here? "The whole thing is mind-blowing," Southern said. "It was a true collaboration, and when you add all the pieces together, it's an amazing collection."
If you're in N.Y.C., swing by the Bloomingdale's 59th Street location to see all the looks featured in the window display, starting today. In the meantime, keep scrolling to take a look at sketches, from DVF to Halston.
RELATED: Princess Leia, Fashion Icon? New Exhibit Shows Off Star Wars's Fashion Statement
-
1. Diane von Furstenberg
Star Wars character: Rey
"This look is really a celebration of strength and beauty, which is perfect for Rey. It is also lightweight and easy, because movement is so important."
-
2. Humberto Leon for Opening Ceremony
Star Wars character: Stormtrooper
"Stormtrooper. Iconic. Past, Present, Future."
-
3. Parker
Star Wars character: Captain Phasma
"We imagined what Captain Phasma would wear out of her Stormtrooper uniform. We wanted to glam her up, but still keep her looking fierce. Our design was inspired by ancient tribal warriors."
-
4. Cynthia Rowley
Star Wars character: BB-8
"Lucasfilm has always pushed the boundaries of creativity, especially in costume design. BB-8 takes droids to the next level!"
-
5. Marie Mazelis for Halston
Star Wars character: Kylo Ren
"Complexity inspires me, and darkness, by nature, is always multifaceted. I wanted to show the intertwining of power and emotion—we know Kylo Ren won’t just be a one-note villain. The dress evokes strength, but also lays bare her vulnerability with sheer panels across her shoulders and back. The headpiece, like a mask, draws you in, but keeps identity elusive. (Halston began his career as a milliner, so I loved tapping into that part of our DNA.) Overall the look brings out a powerful presence in the wearer, creating an instant shift in everyone’s attention around her."
-
6. Billy Reid
Star Wars character: Chewbacca
"When we found the skin, which was before we were even approached for the Star Wars project, we had already nicknamed the skin 'Chewbacca.' So when we were asked to participate, Chewbacca was obviously our first choice of character to create a look around."
-
7. Marcus Wainwright for Rag & Bone
Star Wars character: Rey
"This was a natural project for Rag & Bone, not only aesthetically, but also because the original Star Wars trilogy had a major impact on me as a young boy. Star Wars IV: A New Hope has been my favorite film since I was a child. I'm still a huge a fan today, as are my three young children. To create these looks for Kylo Ren and Rey, we drew upon the core of Rag & Bone’s aesthetic. We’re a brand very much inspired by the edginess of New York but also very rooted in our English heritage through tailoring and military influences. You will see that reflected in these pieces."
-
8. David Neville for Rag & Bone
Star Wars character: Kylo Ren
"Rey is a classic Rag & Bone girl. She’s beautiful and feminine with an urban, tomboy edge. That made it was easy to translate her look from film costume into fashion. For Kylo Ren, we envisioned what he would wear walking the streets of the Meatpacking district. We are honored to have been asked to participate in this project. I’ve always loved the films, especially Return of the Jedi."
-
9. Todd Snyder
Star Wars character: Chewbacca
"The costumes from Star Wars are fantastical but also well researched and seem relatable to those of us in this galaxy. I attribute this realism to the costume designer John Mollo, who had a background in the history of military uniforms and wrote several books on the subject that I still reference. Many of the costumes in the movies look clearly adapted from military uniforms, such as the parkas worn by the rebel soldiers on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. I took my basic inspiration for my piece from those parkas, and thought that a parka made of “wookie fur” would give it an absurd twist. I enjoyed imagining a fan-fiction novel in which bounty hunters, such as Boba Fett, track wookies for their beautiful pelts. Chewy is the only wookie I can remember from the movies; maybe he’s one of the sole survivors of a species hunted almost to extinction. In the end I’ve aspired to make a piece that I hope could fit equally well into the epic sci-fi mythology of a Star Wars movie—or a New York street in January."
-
10. Ariel and Shimon Ovadia for Ovadia & Sons
Star Wars character: Stormtrooper
"We were inspired by the design of the Stormtroopers, one of the most iconic Star Wars characters. We studied the Snowtroopers, Stormtroopers, and Flametroopers, and incorporated different elements from each. The design is conceptual and we tailored the garment to mimic the intricate seams, panels, and weapons. It's a futuristic and dramatic design that was fun to work on."
-
11. Giles Deacon
Star Wars character: Captain Phasma
"The dress I have created for the Force 4 Fashion charity event is a long-sleeved, double georgette gown with an all-over print inspired by Gwendoline Christie's character Captain Phasma. It has been great fun designing the dress whilst helping to support the Child Mind Institute."
-
12. Timo Weiland
Star Wars character: Finn
"We chose Finn because we wanted to explore his adventurous character. We love the idea of combining functionality with fantasy and creating something for Finn that could easily translate to everyday wear."
-
13. Kay Jewelers
This one-of-a-kind collector's piece of BB-8 took more than 600 hours to create, and features 18-karat gold, more than 860 diamonds, and a rotating head.
-
14. Kay Jewelers
Along with a custom collector's piece, Kay Jewelers has also launched an entire collection of Star Wars-themed jewelry, from delicate pendants to bangles—available now at kay.com.