Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Star Style: Kristen Stewart
-
1. Premiere of Adventureland"It's such a bizarre thing, to me, to consider that what I wear, what I do with my hair, affects my career," Twilight Kristen Stewart has said of becoming an overnight style icon. "I'm not the type of person who has a million things in my closet." Still, the actress proved she's got leading lady style at the Hollywood premiere of Adventureland, getting graphic in a backless dress by Herve Leger.
-
2. Sighting in VancouverIn Vancouver to prepare for the filming of New Moon, Kristen was dressed down when she joined Twilight co-stars Jackson Rathbone, Rachelle Lefevre and Nikki Reed for a cast dinner at Gotham Steak house. "I love women's clothes fashioned after men's clothes," the actress has said. "You definitely feel more feminine because you look better in the clothes than the guys do!"
-
3. Tokyo Premiere of TwilightIn February, Stewart joined Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner to give Japanese fans a thrill at the Tokyo premiere of Twilight. The actress chose a one-shoulder dress from Herve Leger for the foreign film debut.
-
4. French Premiere of Twilight"When I met Kristen, there was instant chemistry," Robert Pattinson has said about his onscreen love interest. "She brought something out of me that I can't even explain." The pair showed each other support when they attended a photo call to promote their vampire flick's French release at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.
-
5. Hollywood Premiere of TwilightThe Hollywood premiere of Twilight was a big night-not just for the fans, but for the fashion-obsessed as well. Stewart had a Cinderella moment in her tri-colored Balenciaga dress. "You end up at these things and you're never wearing your own clothes," said Stewart, who accessorized with a clutch and jewelry from Chanel and classic Christian Louboutin pumps. "The fact that I can borrow [all of this] for a little while is fun!"
-
6. Young Hollywood PartyIn September, Stewart and Nikki Reed hit the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. "I'm not really a model," Stewart has said of posing for fashion magazines. "You kind of have to coax me into it; a lot of times, the photographer says 'Do something interesting,' or asks me 'Why aren't you posing?'"
-
7. 2008 MTV Movie AwardsStewart (in head to toe Gucci) and Pattinson officially kicked off their Twilight promotional tour at the MTV Movie Awards in June 2008. Asked by Project Runway winner Christian Siriano if she had styled her own hair, the laid back actress replied; "No, I would be completely incapable of that!"
-
8. 2008 Screen Actors Guild AwardsWhile she was still hard at work on the first installment in the Twilight series, Stewart took a break from filming to attend the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards in January 2008. "We put everything we had into it," the actress said of the cast's work on the flick.
-
9. Premiere of Into The WildIn 2007, a then-blonde Stewart (right) joined co-stars Emile Hirsch and Jena Malone at the Hollywood premiere of Into The Wild. "I usually do indies," the actress has said.
-
10. 2004 Sundance Film FestivalAt the tender age of 14, Stewart got her first taste of the film festival circuit when she joined co-stars D.B. Sweeney, Hallee Hirsh and Elizabeth Perkins for a portrait session to promote the family drama Speak at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.
