Star Style: Freida Pinto
1. In John Galliano, February 2009
"Hi, Mom! Hi, Dad! Hi to my sister!" shouted Freida Pinto, as she and Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel did a television interview during their first-ever trip to the Oscars. Pinto continued her winning awards season style streak in a John Galliano gown, carried a Judith Leiber clutch and wore Martin Katz jewelry, including a ring set with a 150-year-old diamond from her native country of India.
2. In Missoni, February 2009
Breakout star Pinto chose a strapless Missoni dress to mingle with Oscar hopefuls like Kate Winslet (in Frank Gehry for Tiffany & Co. earrings) at the 4th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards: Honoring The Irish In Film, held at The Ebell Club in Los Angeles, California.
3. In New York City
Freida fit in perfectly during a quick trip to the fashion captial, donning black all the way down to her Lady Dior handbag.
4. In Oscar de La Renta, Febraury 2009
"I've always dreamed of wearing an Oscar de La Renta gown to a glamorous awards ceremony ever since I was a little girl. It wasn't a secret," admitted Pinto (in Fred Leighton jewels), who got gorgeous to support best actor nominee Dev Patel at the British Film Academy Awards in London.
5. In Zac Posen, January 2009
At the 61st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony in L.A., Pinto took a shine to a Zac Posen minidress, which she paired with Amrapali jewels and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
6. In Jean Paul Gaultier, January 2009
Less than 24 hours after celebrating Slumdog Millionaire's sweep at the Golden Globes, Pinto was back on the awards circuit, attending the 34th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards at L.A.'s Intercontinental Hotel.
7. In Christian Lacroix, January 2009
Pinto made a lasting impression on the Golden Globes red carpet in her layered chiffon Christian Lacroix gown. Her finishing touches included Lorraine Schwartz gems, a Judith Leiber clutch and Roger Vivier sandals.
8. In Zac Posen, January 2009
"It's been crazy!" said Pinto-in an Azzaro dress and Sang A clutch-of the frenzy surrounding Slumdog Millionaire when she attended InStyle and the Diamond Information Center's annual fashion preview in L.A. The gorgeous Indian actress brought along her stylist, George Kotsiopoulos, to help scout out accessories for her first appearance at the Golden Globes.
