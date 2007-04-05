Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Star Bikinis
1. Gisele BündchenThe athletic supermodel wears a double-strap string bikini on a windsurfing outing. Try the Metallic Square two-piece from Lisa Curran for look-alike appeal.
$160; at shopbop.com
2. Jessica AlbaAlba flaunts her famous form in a two-toned suit from Vitamin A. Score the cute combination in a magenta bandeau top and light copper bikini bottoms from American Apparel.
Top, $25; at americanapparel.net
Bottoms, $25; at americanapparel.net
For more star bikinis, check out BeyoncÃ©'s cover shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
3. Cameron DiazDiaz walks the beach in a delicious Lollipop suit from Le Doux. Call 888-284-2420 for stores or improvise her look with the Buttercup top in emerald green from L*Space and Bright Stripe bottoms from Salinas.
Top, $61; at instyleswimwear.com
Bottoms, $60; at urbanoutfitters.com
4. Jessica BielBiel highlights her athletic curves in a playful brown-and-pink argyle suit by Kerry Cushman; skirted bottoms provide extra coverage during beach fun.
$186; at kushcush.com
5. Kate HudsonHudson emerges from the ocean in a simple but classic string bikini. Look sexy on the beach in similar separates from Cosabella Mare.
Top, $60; at chicmystique.com
Bottoms, $60; at chicmystique.com
6. Keira KnightleyKnightley shows off her toned abs in a candy-striped bandeau suit. Get your bikini wardrobe in good shape with the Heart Breaker suit in red-and-white stripes from Wet Seal.
Top, $19.50; at wetseal.com
Bottoms, $19.50; at wetseal.com
8. Evangeline LillyThe Lost star makes waves in bright floral separates. Get similar surfer-girl style in a beaded bikini from Op.
$86; at victoriassecret.com
9. Sienna MillerThe British beauty plays it cool in the Torey suit from Vix. Chain detailing gives the nautical-inspired bikini some extra edge.
BUY SIENNA'S BIKINI NOW
$122; at vixswimwear.com
10. Vanessa MinnilloMinnillo shows off her incredible figure in a black suit with sexy accent rings. Play poolside peekaboo in the similar Kate Ring bikini from So De Mel.
$150; at kateboutique.com
11. PinkPink pairs her skull-printed triangle top with plain black bottoms for a little-yes, just a little-conservative touch. Get her style with a Rock n' Roll High Skull bikini top from Holmes Swimwear and hipster bottoms in black from L*Space.
Top, $96 (sold as set); at susanholmes.net
Bottoms, $59; at everythingbutwater.com
13. Nicole RichieRichie piles on the accessories to add some color to a classic black two-piece. Buy a string bikini from Old Navy and you too can afford to splurge on some beach-chic baubles.
Top, $16.50; at oldnavy.com
Bottoms, $16.50; at oldnavy.com
14. RihannaThe songstress dresses up for a day at the beach in a chocolate-brown suit with jeweled detail. No need for an S.O.S.-the La Dolce Vita suit from Asha Couture will give you similar sparkle.
$132; at swimwearboutique.com
15. Molly SimsSims did Sports Illustrated proud in her colorful string suit. Get the former swimsuit-model's look with the Eye of the Tiger print top and keyhole bottoms from Love Surf Love.
$86 at swimwearboutique.com
16. Charlize TheronTheron is the apple of her dogs' eyes in a striped string bikini. Fetch the Mackenzie suit in Blue Stripe from Abercrombie & Fitch for a Charlize-like look.
Top, $34.50; at abercrombie.com
Bottoms, $34.50; at abercrombie.com
17. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson wades in the water in a bright rugby-striped two-piece from Rusty. Get a similar effect with the Tennis Stripe halter top and tie bottoms from Juicy Couture.
$140; at bloomingdales.com
18. Drew BarrymoreBarrymore wears her birthday suit-her Lisa Curran bandeau bikini birthday suit, that is. She bought the suit in two colors for a celebratory beachside bash.
$140; at shopbop.com
19. PenÃ©lope CruzThe actress sports a floral-print Diane von Furstenberg suit while bodyboarding in the Caribbean. Get this actress-tested bikini for your next day on the waves.
Top, $80; at nordstrom.com
Bottoms, $80; at nordstrom.com
20. Denise RichardsThe actress bares her famous bikini bod in a wine-colored two-piece from Vix. Get a similar look with the striped Neverland suit from Pompei Beach.
$72; at instyleswimwear.com
21. Kirsten DunstDunst keeps her cool in a black bandeau bikini topped with bright white shades from Luella. Get a similar look with separates from the Victoria's Secret Beach Sexy collection and sunnies from Fred Flare.
Top, $15; at victoriassecret.com
Bottoms, $14; at victoriassecret.com
Sunglasses, $9; at fredflare.com
22. More Swimsuit SitesVivre.com
Try this stylish site for sexy suits from Roberto Cavalli and more. Though the selection isn't huge, the unique suits are worth a look.
Victoriassecret.com
If you’re a fan of their bras, you'll find the same styles and support in their bikini and tankini tops. Bottoms and tops are sold separately, so you can find the best fit for your figure.
Net-a-porter.com
Take your designer fetish to the beach! This site carries hot brands like Diane von Furstenberg, DampG, Missoni and Pucci in a variety of styles and splashy prints.
At left: DampG Dolce amp Gabbana red-and-white striped bikini, $215; at net-a-porter.com.
