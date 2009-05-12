Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Star Bikini Style
-
1. Vanessa HudgensHudgens minimized her tan lines in style with a leopard-print bandeau bikini with an adjustable center tie from 1690 Swimwear.
BUY ONLINE NOW
1690 Swimwear, $120; at 1690swimwear.com.
-
2. Anna KournikovaFormer tennis pro/bikini beauty Anna Kournikova worked on her tan in a teeny yellow two-piece.
GET THE LOOK
Alloy, $24; at alloy.com.
-
3. Miley CyrusCyrus splashed around in a playful two-piece from Caffe. The young actress paired a print-accented halter with hot pink bikini bottoms.
GET THE LOOK
Top, Roxy, $44; at nordstrom.com.
Bottoms, Victoria's Secret, $15; at victoriassecret.com.
-
4. Annalynne McCordThe 90210 lead hit the beach in a sexy suit with peek-a-boo straps.
GET THE LOOK
Anika Brazil, $150; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
5. Bar RafaeliThe Hurley model, and Sports Illustrated cover girl, surfed the waves in an electric purple string bikini.
GET THE LOOK
Diane von Furstenberg, $240; at net-a-porter.com.
-
6. Whitney PortThe stylish City star took to the boardwalk in a psychedelic Missoni two-piece in the label's timeless zigzag print.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Missoni, $525; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
7. Kate HudsonHudson strolled the sand in a punch-packing Shimmi string bikini with a bold, high-octane print.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Shimmi, $170; at stevenalan.com.
-
8. Chloe SevignyThe Big Love beauty showed off her shape in a classic black halter suit with low-rise bottoms.
GET THE LOOK
Victoria's Secret Beach Sexy, $19.50; at victoriassecret.com.
-
9. Julia RobertsThe mother of three chose a halter bikini for a day of chasing her little ones- wide straps meant the suit stayed in place, even at a break-neck pace.
GET THE LOOK
BCBG Max Azria, $156; at bloomingdales.com.
-
10. RihannaExhibiting her signature edgy style, the Barbadian star rocked a Melissa Odabash suit with a chunky metal clip anchoring the bandeau top.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Melissa Odabash, $188; at intermixonline.com.
-
11. Katy PerryPerry picked a retro-inspired number with a bright pop print for her beach vacation; the H&M suit had ultra-feminine (and ultra-trendy) high-waist bottoms.
GET THE LOOK
High-waist floral bikini, Shape FX, $39; at newport-news.com.
-
12. Jenny McCarthyMcCarthy soaked up the sun in an aqua-and-white striped bandeau design from Juicy Couture.
GET THE LOOK
Top, Ella Moss, $61; at ellamoss.com.
Bottom, Ella Moss, $57; at ellamoss.com.
