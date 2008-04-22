Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Star Accessories
-
1. Kate BosworthChannel the savvy style of these hot stars and welcome summer with their accessories. Kate Bosworth kept it simple and stylish in this straw cowboy hat.
BUY A HAT LIKE KATE’S Forever 21 beaded straw hat, $10.80; at forever21.com.
-
2. Naomi WattsAt fellow actor Hugh Jackman's poolside anniversary party, Naomi Watts kept her look casual with a straw fedora that contrasted with her feminine blue dress.
BUY A HAT LIKE NAOMI’S Christy's plaid band fedora, $48; at shopkitson.com.
-
3. Mischa BartonAs Mischa Barton demonstrated, a day at the beach doesn't mean you forego your personal style. She added just the right fashionable touch to her sea-side style with a sassy fedora.
BUY A HAT LIKE MISCHA’S Arden B. straw fedora, $28; at ardenb.com.
-
4. Gwen StefaniPerpetually cool Gwen Stefani topped off her maternity wear with a patterned fedora for a family outing to the zoo.
BUY A HAT LIKE GWEN’S Urban Outfitters menswear fedora, $9.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
5. Heidi KlumThe brightly-hued accents on Heidi Klum's funky straw fedora punched up the Project Runway beauty's summer look.
BUY A HAT LIKE HEIDI’S John pocket square fedora, $198; at shopkitson.com.
-
6. Nicky HiltonGladiator sandals helped dress down Nicky Hilton's look as she hit the streets of N.Y.C.’s SoHo for a day of shopping.
BUY SANDALS LIKE NICKY’S Matt Bernson gladiator sandal, $169; at ravinstyle.com.
-
7. Helena ChristensenMetallic ankle-strap sandals showed off Helena Christensen's slender yet muscular legs.
BUY SANDALS LIKE HELENA’S Farylrobin lace-up roman sandal, $190; at shopbop.com.
-
8. Kate HudsonKate Hudson looked effortlessly stylish in a printed Puella dress and wooden wedges at a baby shower for Naomi Watts in Los Angeles.
BUY SANDALS LIKE KATE’S Daniblack wedges, $125; at zappos.com.
-
9. Angie HarmonYes, the eye may go to Angie Harmon’s beautiful Prada skirt, but the real show-stoppers of this ensemble were her Prada shoes. The flowered heel falls perfectly in-line with the trend of ornate heel details.
BUY SANDALS LIKE ANGIE’S Prada mocha leather fringe high heel sandals, $380; at bluefly.com.
-
10. Courteney CoxCourteney Cox added a little bling to her basics with a pair of jeweled thongs. These sandals will draw the eye to the feet, so make sure to have a pretty pedi when wearing this pair!
BUY SANDALS LIKE COURTENEY’S Tommy Bahama Island Jewel thong sandal, $174.95; at shoebuy.com.
-
11. Amy SmartLayering necklaces looks modern and fresh, and is a great way to display pretty pieces like Amy Smart’s. Just remember to pick necklaces that sit at different lengths.
BUY NECKLACES LIKE AMY’S Greenbeads Gold vermeil chain necklace with five enamel silver grey disks, $265; at fragments.com.
18k Gold Over Sterling Silver Filigee Necklace, $30.59; at overstock.com.
Dogeared boxed sentimental pendant Necklace, $68; at shop.nordstrom.com.
-
12. Eva Longoria ParkerSummer jewelry should be bright and fresh-just like Eva Longoria Parker’s necklace.
BUY A NECKLACE LIKE EVA’S Southwest Spirit turquoise nugget necklace, $89.95; at sierratradingpost.com.
-
13. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz accessorized her winning smile with a bold ring. A strong, bright piece like this should stand on its own-leave the rest of the fingers ring-free.
BUY A RING LIKE CAMERON’S Sterling silver turquoise floral starburst ring, $13.49; at kohls.com.
-
14. Maggie GraceDraw attention to your face with a pretty pair of coral earrings, which complement any skin tone. Maggie Grace wears long drop earrings and a coral lipgloss to match.
BUY A PAIR OF EARRINGS LIKE MAGGIE’S Michiko-Cultured Pearl and Red Coral 14K Gold Earrings, $85; at ice.com.
-
15. Uma ThurmanUma Thurman accentuated her clear blue eyes by wearing gorgeous jade earrings.
BUY A PAIR OF EARRINGS LIKE UMA’S Chrysoprase Earring, $125; at moondancejewelry.com.
-
16. Sienna MillerBlonde beauty Sienna Miller had plenty of room in her straw carryall for all her beach necessities.
BUY A BAG LIKE SIENNA’S Eric Javits Dunemere stripe tote, $290; at bloomingdales.com.
-
17. Garcelle Beauvais-NilonThe hottest thing in clutches-the oversized fold-over-becomes the ideal warm-weather bag in this straw version, carried by Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon.
BUY A BAG LIKE GARCELLE’S 7 For All Mankind Portofino clutch, $75; at 7forallmankind.com.
-
18. Leighton MeesterA little burst of color on Leighton Meester’s clutch makes it a pretty little bag for any summer-time soiree.
BUY A BAG LIKE LEIGHTON’S Dip dye embroidered wood handle clutch, $88; at freepeople.com.
-
19. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos brought a blast of color to a basic ensemble with this punchy bag. The color combination, along with the fabric, make this bag the ideal pick for summer.
BUY A BAG LIKE MARIA’S Necessary Objects tote, $58; at ebags.com.
-
20. Elisha CuthbertElisha Cuthbert's big bag looks lightweight and roomy-the ideal combination for a beach outing.
BUY A BAG LIKE ELISHA’S Xhilaration rope tote bag, $12.99; at target.com.
Hosting a summer soiree? Try these recipes from three celebrity chefs.
1 of 20
Kate Bosworth
Channel the savvy style of these hot stars and welcome summer with their accessories. Kate Bosworth kept it simple and stylish in this straw cowboy hat.
BUY A HAT LIKE KATE’S Forever 21 beaded straw hat, $10.80; at forever21.com.
BUY A HAT LIKE KATE’S Forever 21 beaded straw hat, $10.80; at forever21.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM