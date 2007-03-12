Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Square Jackets
-
1. no titleTHE LOOK
The structured shape adds polish to a round-neck dress. Best in brights, the toppers add a shot of color to this season's neutral palette.
THE JACKET
Cotton-and-rayon jacquard, Mint Jodi Arnold, $429;.
-
2. no titleTHE JACKET
Leather, Liz Claiborne, $299; 800-555-9838 or lizclaiborne.com.
-
3. no titleTHE JACKET
Cotton-and-linen jacquard, Vivienne Tam, $450; 212-966-2398 or viviennetam.com.
-
4. no titleTHE JACKET
Cotton, Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent, $297; bloomingdales.com or bycv.com for stores.
-
5. no titleTHE JACKET
Cotton-polyester-rayon, Express, $70; 877-415-4551.
-
6. no titleTHE JACKET
Cotton, J.Crew, $140; jcrew.com.
-
7. Proenza Schouler
-
8. Yves Saint Laurent
-
9. ChloÃ©
-
10. Giorgio Armani
-
11. Burberry Prorsum
