Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Square
-
This diamond shape has a rich legacy. The dramatic Asscher-cut, named for the British royal family's gem cutters, originated in 1902 and has stepped sides and a high crown to shed a gentle light. The cushion, which Ashlee Simpson-Wentz wears, dates back to the early 19th century and has curved sides and rounded corners to shine softly, while the flirty princess-cut, dreamt-up in London during the swinging '60s, has 49 to 144 facets for a hall-of-mirrors effect.
7.11-carat Asscher-cut diamond in platinum, De Beers, $805,000; debeers.com to arrange a viewing.
Note: Also available with 1.08-carat center stone for $16,000.
-
2. Kwiat4-carat Asscher-cut diamond with round diamonds (.21-total-carat-weight) in platinum, Kwiat, price upon request; kwiat.com.
-
3. OGI1.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond and .4-total-carat-weight pave diamonds in 18kt white gold, OGI, price upon request; ogi-ltd.com.
-
4. Jacob & Co.8.01-carat princess-cut diamond and 1.73-total-carat-weight shield-cut diamonds in platinum, Jacob & Co., $340,000; 212-719-5887.
-
5. De Beers3.22-carat princess-cut diamond and .58-total-carat-weight tapered baguettes in platinum, De Beers, $95,000; debeers.com.
-
6. Simon G.Radiant-cut diamond and .77-total-carat-weight round and trillion-cut diamonds in 18kt white gold, Simon G., price upon request; simongjewelry.com.
-
7. Dawes Design.60-total-carat-weight diamonds in 18kt gold bald, Dawes Design, $4,800; dawes-design.com.
-
8. Kwiat1.51-carat radiant-cut diamond and 1.04-total-carat-weight radiant diamonds in platinum and 18kt yellow gold, Kwiat, price upon request; kwiat.com.
-
9. Richard Landi1.07-carat cushion-cut diamond and micropave diamonds (.40-total-carat-weight) in platinum, Richard Landi, $7,335; clay-pot.com.
-
10. Simmons3.32-carat cushion-cut diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Simmons, $52,000; 917-339-2827.
1 of 10
De Beers
