Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring's Hottest Bag Styles
1. SatchelsHardware-like buckles and zippered pockets can give an edgy vibe to a bold bag. Katy Perry toughens up her sugar-and-spice style with a Mabel bag from British brand Mulberry.
2. SatchelsJessica Simpson traveled in style with a luxurious carry-on-a Louis Vuitton Speedy Cube. The roomy embossed bag is the perfect size to hold in-flight necessities.
3. SatchelsWhen it comes to scoring the perfect bag, lucky Gwen Stefani has to look no further than her own L.A.M.B. line. Her red leather Donington satchel has extra-long straps so it can double as a shoulder bag.
4. SatchelsBored with black bags? Gwyneth Paltrow added a punch of color to a neutral outfit with a bright violet design from Tod's.
5. SatchelsStuds, snakeskin, fringe: Heidi Klum's carryall is pure rock and roll, plus it's roomy enough to handle whatever the supermogul mom tosses inside.
6. Shoulder BagsKirsten Dunst sported a schoolgirl-chic Poncho bag from the Proenza Schouler line, PS1. The insouciant actress left the buckles undone.
7. Shoulder BagsJessica Alba gave her hipster separates a ladylike spin with a patent chain bag. The tote has top handles for added versatility.
8. Shoulder BagsTalk about versatile-Ali Larter's bag has double handles in addition to the shoulder strap and an easy-wipe patent finish.
9. Shoulder BagsIt looks like one of her vintage finds, but the bag on Mischa Barton's shoulder is actually a fresh design from Missoni. (Packrats be warned: a structured piece like this one can lose its shape with overstuffing!)
10. Shoulder BagsKate Bosworth knows that an inventive accessory-like her multicolored Chloe Saskia-can upgrade any outfit. And forget about matching your purse to your shoes-go bold like Bosworth with bright red boots!
11. OversizedNot known for understatement, Victoria Beckham chose a mongo ostrich-skin number from Loewe in a deep grape hue. A bag this size needs mega hardware, in this case, an enormous padlock.
12. OversizedLooking for a way to sidestep luggage restrictions? Have your handbag double up as a carry-on. Vanessa Hudgens flew the friendly skies carrying a Linea Pelle Dylan tote with handy multiple pockets.
13. OversizedJennifer Lopez added a luxe touch to her casual look with Diane von Furstenberg's Stephanie bag. A multi-hued bag like this one-the super-slouchy hobo is made of knitted metallic leather-will blend with any outfit.
14. OversizedJennifer Connelly hefted a serious weekender bag from Balenciaga. The purse/suitcase hybrid is a sleek choice for short trips.
15. OversizedRachel Bilson toted a red woven bag from Miu Miu. The multicolored piece is an easy way to add a pop of color to any outfit.
16. ClutchesHave trouble cramming all your essentials in an evening bag? Skip the miniaudiere and choose an oversized design like this Ferragamo clutch carried by Kate Winslet.
17. ClutchesA long and skinny silhouette-like the Roger Vivier carried by Charlize Theron-gives a modern touch to an after-dark look. Plus: Extra space to stash your stuff!
18. ClutchesMaximize your bag budget by picking up stylish vintage clutches, like the snakeskin number carried by Nicole Richie. Just beware of dried-out leather that may crack and crumble.
19. ClutchesYou don't need to be vegan or vegetarian to appreciate the leather-free designs of Stella McCartney. Monet Mazur gave her gown extra kick with a bright nylon bag from the British talent.
20. ClutchesChoose a box clutch for instant evening elegance. Rose Byrne looked to Louis Vuitton for her tiny quilted bag.
