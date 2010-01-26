Since purple's softer sister delivers a touch of class to almost any look, it's the best shade to try a sheer dress style with. Round out the whimsical ensemble with ballet flats during the day and strappy, pearl-colored sandals in the evening. Up the romance factor even further with tops and dresses adorned in ruffles or floral embellishments. The brighter, the better is the rule of thumb for dark skin tones while fair complexions complement lighter shades of lilac.