Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring's Hot New Colors
1. Acid YellowDon't let fluorescent colors intimidate you-this vibrant shade of yellow is meant to liven your look, not distract from it. Make a sunny statement in a neon shift paired with heather grey sandals and a matching clutch. The color even works at the office-brighten a dark suit with a lemon-kissed camisole or a blouse with a splash of citrine. While acid yellow looks ideal against olive and dark skin tones, fairer complexions can opt for softer versions of the eye-catching hue.
2. BlushThis ultra-feminine shade looks best when paired with soft neutral separates during the day and bright iridescent accessories at night. To give an outfit more texture, experiment with lace, chiffon or suede pieces. Want to go bolder? Find a blush-colored dress or blouse with embellishments such as paillettes or beading. Believe it or not, the pastel shade works for all skin tones, giving fair to dark complexions a rosy glow.
3. ScarletOnce considered strictly for the bold and adventurous, red is now practically a wardrobe essential. Work this rich, universally flattering shade into a daytime look with a wrap dress and beige wedges or espadrilles. Transition into evening with a sexy, one-shoulder style and sky-high stilettos. Still feeling shy about wearing crimson? Pack the same punch with a prominent accessory, such as a belt or a purse, worn against neutrals or basic black.
4. SilverGray's sassy and more lustrous cousin, silver makes any look more festive. For an evening out, turn heads in a shimmering draped dress paired with platform heels in a similar tone. For the office, brighten basic black with a silver cardigan or choose a tailored shift in a slightly muted sheen. Since silver is naturally luminous, it looks flattering against fair to dark skin tones. Resist the urge to pile on extra jewelry and let the color shine.
5. LavenderSince purple's softer sister delivers a touch of class to almost any look, it's the best shade to try a sheer dress style with. Round out the whimsical ensemble with ballet flats during the day and strappy, pearl-colored sandals in the evening. Up the romance factor even further with tops and dresses adorned in ruffles or floral embellishments. The brighter, the better is the rule of thumb for dark skin tones while fair complexions complement lighter shades of lilac.
6. Seafoam GreenThis green pastel instantly refreshes earth-toned basics and complements fair to dark skin tones. For a crisp office look, pair a silky, mint-colored blouse with a beige skirt and nude patent heels. Go even more luxe by accenting a honeydew cap-sleeved dress with a gold necklace or bangles. While the color is usually designated to daytime outfits, a sparkly clutch and statement jewelry can take a simple sheath into night.
