You Only Need These 13 Spring Pieces to Get Dressed Faster

You already have a full-time job. Dressing for work shouldn't feel like another. We simplified your daily dilemma by breaking down the staples you need for your work wardrobe this spring season. All of these pieces can be easily mixed and matched with each other for a seamless day-to-day dressing experience. The best news? Streamlining your morning routine means you'll have more time for the other important steps, like coffee or catching up on The Bachelor.
VIDEO: Coinage: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Shop the 13 items below.
-
1. LIGHWEIGHT SUIT
A cool khaki color in a lightweight fabric can be easily mixed and matched when not worn as a set.
Shop the look: Banana Republic blazer, $178; bananarepublic.gap.com. Banana Republic pant, $78 (originally $98); bananarepublic.gap.com.
-
2. SHIRTDRESS
You can't go wrong with a crisp striped shirt dress for a polished spring look. The contrasting collar and cuffs add an extra element of sophistication.
Tory Burch | $298
-
3. UPDATED TWEED SKIRT
This wrapover style modernizes the iconic tweed for a chic work look.
H&M | $40
-
4. KITTEN HEEL SLINGBACK
When it comes to your work shoe, sensible heel height is where it's at. Try this option that can be paired with practically anything from your favorite dresses to a tailored trouser.
Sam Edelman | $110
-
5. CREWNECK SWEATER
Go for a short sleeve cut with cute detailing such as the scalloped edge on this every day layering piece.
Uniqlo | $20
-
6. OVERSIZED BLAZER
Upgraded your slim cut blazer for an oversized option in a clean menswear style plaid.
& Other Stories | $175
-
7. HIGH-WAIST TROUSER
Try a fluid trouser in spring's biggest color trend: lavender.
Mango | $60
-
8. WHITE LOAFER
Trade your white winter bootie for a fresh loafer on warmer days.
The Archive | $198
-
9. POPLIN WRAP TOP
Trade your basic button down for an updated wrap version in classic poplin.
J. Crew | $70
-
10. BOW BLOUSE BODYSUIT
Say goodbye to VPL with a bow blouse bodysuit that easily tucks into skirts and pants for a seamless finish.
Tuxe | $280
-
11. TRENCH COAT
The essential outerwear choice for spring showers.
A.P.C. | $520
-
12. LEATHER TOTE
An oversized tote is a necessity from running to meetings to carrying gym clothes for a post office workout.
Everlane | $165
-
13. WRAP DRESS
A floaty wrap dress is the no-fail solution when you need something flattering and professional.
Aritzia | $210