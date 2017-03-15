Spring Workout Outfits to Keep You Looking Chic and Fit

Looking to get fit this spring? We are! It's time to suit up and pound the pavement, make a splash in the pool, hit the slopes, say "ommmm" in yoga class or hop on the spin bike and break a sweat. The better you feel in your workout gear the better you perform in your activity of choice—or at least that's our theory. Who says you can't look good while working out? Adopt a preppy attitude on the tennis court in a head-to-toe Tory Sport look, or make an impression on the slopes in vibrant goggles and bright coral pants. We've got you covered for looking your most chic while burning calories and getting fit. Scroll through as we show you the best in spring workout gear for multiple sports. Feel the burn!

VIDEO: Get That Body: Blake Lively