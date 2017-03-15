Spring Workout Outfits to Keep You Looking Chic and Fit

Looking to get fit this spring? We are! It's time to suit up and pound the pavement, make a splash in the pool, hit the slopes, say "ommmm" in yoga class or hop on the spin bike and break a sweat. The better you feel in your workout gear the better you perform in your activity of choice—or at least that's our theory. Who says you can't look good while working out? Adopt a preppy attitude on the tennis court in a head-to-toe Tory Sport look, or make an impression on the slopes in vibrant goggles and bright coral pants. We've got you covered for looking your most chic while burning calories and getting fit. Scroll through as we show you the best in spring workout gear for multiple sports. Feel the burn!
1. Running
Shop the look: Adidas Ultraboost x Shoes, $180; adidas.com. Adidas Techfit Bra, $25; adidas.com. Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Singlet, $65; tracksmith.com. CW-X Insulator Endurance Pro Tights $139; roadrunnersports.com. Skullcandy Method Wirleless, $48; skullcandy.com.
2. Tennis
Shop the look: Tory Sport Pleated Polo Dress, $195; torysport.com. Tory Sport Canvas Tennis Sling Bag, $295; torysport.com. Tory Sport Performance Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $275; torysport.com. New Balance 1006 sneaker, $115; newbalance.com. Wilson Ultra 108, $199; paragonsports.com.
3. Skiing
Shop the look: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, $199; patagonia.com. Eddie Bauer Powder Search Insulated Pants, $159; eddiebauer.com. Perfect Moment Super Day quilted down ski jacket, $550; net-a-porter.com. Lacroix Cloud mirrored ski goggles, $225; net-a-porter.com. Moon Boot Buzz fur-trimmed neoprene faux leather boots, $315; net-a-porter.com. Bogner Helmet Pure, $489; bogner.com.
4. Swimming
Shop the look: Sweaty Betty Dive Suit, $120; sweatybetty.com. Foxnova goggles, $7; amazon.com. Pottery Barn reversable awning stripe beach towel, $30; potterybarn.com.
5. Spinning
Shop the look: Giro Riela R MTB Spinning shoes, $100; paragonsports.com. LNDR alpha stretch-knit sports bra, $75; net-a-porter.com. No KA'OI Kina cropped stretch-jersey leggings, $215; net-a-porter.com.
6. Yoga
Shop the look: Live the Process bodysuit, $395; net-a-porter.com. Bodyism Printed yoga mat, $150; net-a-porter.com. Adidas sandal, $45; adidas.com. Swell bottle, $42; swellbottle.com.