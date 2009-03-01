Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring Shoes at Every Price
1. Christian Louboutin Heels
2. Worthington HeelsPatent leather, $65; visit jcpenney.com for stores.
3. Badgley Mischka HeelsSnakeskin, $260; call 310-248-3750.
4. Jimmy Choo HeelsPatent leather, $635; call 866-524-6687 for stores.
5. Pollini HeelsPatent leather and python, $680; call 713-629-9990.
6. Mia HeelsRaffia, wood and patent leather, $69; call 866-642-0809.
7. Moschino HeelsPatent leather, $695; call 212-243-8600.
8. Oscar de la Renta HeelsGrosgrain and crackled leather, $595; call 888-782-6357.
9. Salvatore Ferragamo FlatsLeather, $520; call 800-628-8916.
10. Tod’s FlatsSuede and patent leather, $495; call 212-644-5945.
11. Sam Edelman FlatsPatent leather, $99; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
12. Olivia Morris FlatsPatent leather, $520; call 310-451-0181.
13. Hermes FlatsPatent leather, $810; call 800-441-4488.
14. Coach FlatsPatent leather, $178; call 866-262-2440.
15. Olivia Morris FlatsMetallic and patent leather, $510; call 415-922-3685.
16. Lauren by Ralph Lauren FlatsPatent leather, $89; visit ralphlauren.com for stores.
17. Seychelles FlatsPatent leather, $85; buy online now at piperlime.com.
18. Repetto FlatsLeather, cotton and canvas, $200; call 772-492-4010.
19. Bandolino FlatsLeather, $69; buy online now at piperlime.com.
20. French Sole FlatsCork and patent leather, $185; buy online now at frenchsoleshoes.com.
21. AK Anne Klein FlatsPatent leather, $50; buy online now at piperlime.com.
22. Miu Miu WedgesLeather and wood, $680; call 516-627-3566.
23. Stuart Weitzman WedgesNubuck and raffia, $375; call 310-860-9600.
24. Charles David WedgesSuede, $125; call 310-277-4448.
25. Jessica Simpson WedgesBamboo and canvas, $89; visit macys.com for stores.
26. Cynthia Vincent WedgesLeather with rope, $350; buy online now at shopbop.com.
27. 7 For All Mankind WedgesLeather, linen and wood, $298; buy online now at 7forallmankind.com.
28. Bottega Veneta WedgesLeather, $1,290; call 877-362-1715.
29. Frye WedgesWood and leather, $228; call 800-826-3793.
30. Cole Haan GladiatorsMetallic kidskin leather, $140; buy online now at colehaan.com.
31. Banana Republic GladiatorsMetallic leather, $98; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.
32. Calvin Klein GladiatorsLeather and suede, $128; visit calvinklein.com for stores.
33. Chanel GladiatorsPatent leather and lambskin, $650; call 800-550-0005.
34. Dries Van Noten GladiatorsLeather and silk, $585; visit driesvannoten.com for stores.
35. Via Spiga GladiatorsMetallic patent leather, $198; call 800-289-6229.
36. Emporio Armani GladiatorsLeather, $485; visit emporioarmani.com for stores.
37. Vicini GladiatorsLeather and patent, $610; call 212-535-8887.
38. Jill Stuart SandalsPatent leather and crystals, $248; call 212-343-2300.
39. Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti SandalsLeather, beads and rhinestones, $595; call 212-460-5500.
40. Bo'em SandalsLeather and mother-of-pearl, $235; call 212-727-0099.
41. L.A.M.B. SandalsLeather and sequins, $240; call 305-661-9987.
42. United Colors of Benneton SandalsLeather and rhinestones, $89; call 800-535-4491 for stores.
43. Rebecca Taylor SandalsEmbossed leather and crystals, $295; call 212-966-0406.
44. Apepazza SandalsLeather and stones, $135; call 800-927-7671.
45. Via Spiga HeelsPatent leather, $185; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
46. Roger Vivier HeelsPatent leather, $645; call 212-861-5371.
47. Bruno Frisoni HeelsPatent leather, $710; call 631-537-5050.
48. Jessica Simpson HeelsPatent leather, $79; visit macys.com for stores.
49. Theory HeelsPatent leather, $295; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
50. See by Chloe PlatformsSatin and suede, $375; buy it online at net-a-porter.com.
51. Emporio Armani PlatformsLeather and wood, $505; call 212-339-5950.
52. Pierre Hardy for Gap PlatformsSuede and wood, $98; buy online now at gap.com.
53. A.P.C. PlatformsLeather and wood, $240; buy online now at apc.fr.
