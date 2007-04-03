Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring Must-Haves Under $50
-
1. Playful Sundress
THE FIND Cotton striped dress by Victoria's Secret Pink
THE PRICE $26.50
BUY NOW Victoria's Secret stores nationwide, vspink.com
-
2. Colorful Bangles
THE FIND Transparent and opaque resin bangles by Bottini
THE PRICE $48 each
BUY NOW Henri Bendel stores, 800-423-6335
-
3. Bold Miniskirt
THE FIND Mustard-yellow mini by Hot Kiss
THE PRICE $49.50
BUY NOW Dillard's stores nationwide, dillards.com
-
4. Nautical Wallet
THE FIND Copenhagen canvas wallet
by Etnies Girl
THE PRICE $21.95
BUY ONLINE NOW etniesgirl.com
-
5. Shimmery Makeup
THE FIND Glow amp Highlight Pressed Radiance Powder by Pop Beauty
THE PRICE $25
BUY ONLINE NOW sephora.com
-
6. Breezy Camisole
THE FIND Crinkle camisole with cotton trim by Boden
THE PRICE $38
BUY ONLINE NOW bodenusa.com
-
7. Charming Necklace
THE FIND Bird charm necklace by Yochi Design
THE PRICE $42
BUY ONLINE NOW shopbop.com
-
8. Relaxed Shorts
THE FIND Cabana roll-up shorts by American Eagle
THE PRICE $34.50
BUY ONLINE NOW ae.com
-
9. Retro-Inspired Beach Bag
THE FIND Stella straw tote by Dakine
THE PRICE $27
BUY ONLINE NOW dougsports.com
-
10. Cheerful Tank
THE FIND Striped tank by Lucky Tees
THE PRICE $38
BUY NOW Lucky Brand Jeans stores nationwide, luckybrandjeans.com
-
11. Fancy Flip-Flops
THE FIND Diamond ring flip-flops by Girl 2 Doors Down
THE PRICE $46
BUY ONLINE NOW artisangemsboutique.com
-
12. Loungy Shorts
THE FIND Copacabana shorts
by Etnies Girl
THE PRICE $32
BUY NOW For stores go to etniesgirl.com or call 1-949-460-2020 for order information.
-
13. Revitalizing Hair Treatment
THE FIND Karitae Intense Nourishing Conditioning Cream by Rene Furterer
THE PRICE $44
BUY ONLINE NOW sephora.com
1 of 13
