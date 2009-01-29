Queen Latifah looks taut and trim in a fitted sheath by Tadashi while sheen modernizes the look.



Your Style Secrets

1. By keeping the silhouette close?but not snug?to your body, you look trimmer than you would trying to hide under baggy clothes.

2. Dark palettes minimize, but you can also go lean with bright, monochromatic hues.

3. Too tight sleeves accentuate arm bulge. Fabrics should skim upper arms. Bell sleeves are always chic too.