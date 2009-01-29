Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring Looks for Every Body
-
1. Curvy HipsKristin Davis balances out her figure with a wide V-neck Michael Kors dress.
Your Style Secrets
1. Draw eyes north with bold or light colors on top and dark shades on bottom.
2. Broad necklines (boatnecks or off-the-shoulder shirts) equalize your figure.
3. Jackets, long cardigans and dress shirts worn open create a lengthening effect, minimizing the appearance of wider thighs.
-
2. Vivienne TamA drape-detail wrap dress enhances your bust while minimizing curves below.
Jersey dress, Vivienne Tam, $385; Call 212-966-2398.
-
3. DKNY JeansA feminine belted jacket evens out proportions.
Cotton jacket, DKNY Jeans, $98; Call 800-777-4524.
-
4. Ann Taylor LoftFloral prints make your top half stand out.
Polyester blouse, Ann Taylor Loft, $45; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
-
5. Roberta FreymannLight-reflecting earrings invite upward glances.
Brass disco hoop earrings, Roberta Freymann, $85; Call 212-585-3767.
-
6. CNC Costume NationalA dark, slightly tapered skirt obscures fuller hips.
Cotton-linen skirt, CNC Costume National, $350; Call 212-925-9817.
-
7. PetiteEva Longoria Parker is anything but diminutive in Jason Wu's lean, columnlike silhouette.
Your Style Secrets
1. Baggy clothes have a body-shrinking effect. Ensure fit; get things tailored if need be.
2. Be creative with waistlines: Drop-waist tops make torsos look longer while high-rise bottoms add inches to legs.
3. Too billowy a blouse or dizzying a print can overwhelm. Classic, structured shapes concoct an illusion of tall and narrow.
-
8. Cable & GaugeA refined sheath creates a continuous line from shoulders to knees.
Polyester dress, Cable & Gauge, $99; buy online now at cableandgauge.com.
-
9. Anne FontaineA vertical accent of ruffles lengthens your torso.
Cotton cardigan, Anne Fontaine, $295; Call 866-237-4478.
-
10. Maria Bianca NeroThe straight lines of a pencil skirt create the semblance of height.
Satin Lastex skirt, Maria Bianca Nero, $195; Call 415-563-8002.
-
11. BebeHeels with even the slightest platform deliver more inches.
Satin heels, Bebe, $129; visit bebe.com.
-
12. Ann Taylor LoftElegant bracelet sleeves make arms appear longer.
Linen blazer, Ann Taylor Loft, $99; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
-
13. BustySalma Hayek shows, in Dolce amp Gabbana, that a clean bustline—with just a bit of cleavage—works best.
Your Style Secrets
1 Foundation is key: Invest in a good bra with sculpted cups and sturdy straps to maintain allover smooth lift and to prevent side bulges.
2 Avoid bulky turtlenecks, which make you look heavy from the waist up.
3 Subtle accents on top complement decolletage while bold details (like, yes, stripes) add unwanted volume.
-
14. Banana RepublicBlack on top minimizes, and a peek of what lies beneath is plenty.
Cotton blouse, Banana Republic, $59; visit bananarepublic.com for stores.
-
15. Joe'sWhite jeans provide visual balance.
Cotton-elastane Muse jeans, Joe's, $158; buy online now at joesjeans.com.
-
16. BustyCrisp vertical pleats offset the fullness of a larger chest.
Silk top, Boss Black, $450; Call 800-484-6267.
-
17. Pink TartanThe structured bodice of this sheath will keep you from spilling out.
Wool dress, Pink Tartan, $425; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
-
18. TheoryRedirect attention by sporting graphic patterns below the waist.
Cotton-elastane skirt, Theory, $215; buy online now at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
19. Enzo AngioliniStrut some sexy toe cleavage with these stunners.
Patent leather heels, Enzo Angiolini, $110; at select Nordstrom stores, call 888-282-6060.
-
20. BoyishKeira Knightley channels some va-va-va-voom with the draped detailing of her 3.1 Phillip Lim dress.
Your Style Secrets
1. Enhance a smaller chest with necklines that expose a bit: Pick ones with a flirty dip, like a sweetheart or a deep V.
2. Add curves to narrow hips by wearing a thick, low-slung belt with jeans or trousers.
3. Experiment with new fabrics, like bouclé or ones with sequins, that give a little dimension to a straighter figure.
-
21. AbaeteFake hourglass proportions with a cinched-waist, full-skirt dress.
Cotton-linen dress, Abaete, $425; Call 212-334-4755.
-
22. Corey Lynn CalterStripes broaden your frame while ruffles boost hips and backside.
Cotton skirt, Corey Lynn Calter, $152; Call 912-790-7500.
-
23. MK2KRuffles on the diagonal provide oomph to a small chest.
Polyester top, MK2K, $150; Call 718-599-0023.
-
24. Rebecca TaylorA fitted jacket in a heavier fabric layers curves onto your silhouette.
Tweed jacket, Rebecca Taylor, $390; visit bloomingdales.com.
-
25. Loeffler RandallAdd volume with a cascade of asymmetrical tiers.
Cotton-silk top, Loeffler Randall, $425; Call 310-860-1617.
-
26. SegoviaRounded edges soften the straight lines of your body.
Leather bag, Segovia, $960; Call 212-452-1662.
-
27. Full FigureQueen Latifah looks taut and trim in a fitted sheath by Tadashi while sheen modernizes the look.
Your Style Secrets
1. By keeping the silhouette close?but not snug?to your body, you look trimmer than you would trying to hide under baggy clothes.
2. Dark palettes minimize, but you can also go lean with bright, monochromatic hues.
3. Too tight sleeves accentuate arm bulge. Fabrics should skim upper arms. Bell sleeves are always chic too.
-
28. Lane BryantBoot-cut jeans downplay shapely thighs.
Cotton-spandex jeans, Right Fit, $40; visit lanebryant.com for stores.
-
29. Carlos by Carlos SantanaAngled straps across your feet help legs look longer.
Metallic leather heels, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $70; visit carlosshoes.com.
-
30. Kara RossKeep things compact with a small, defined bag.
Gold-flecked cork clutch with lizard closure, Kara Ross, $365; at visit saksfifthavenue.com. for stores.
-
31. Talbots and Kristin KahleA belted shirtdress staves off a boxy form.
Silk dress, Talbots, $179; visit talbots.com. Leather belt, Kristin Kahle, $96; buy online now at kristinkahle.com.
-
32. Camille La VieEmbellishments near your face bring attention up; a keyhole flatters the bust.
Silk blend top, Camille La Vie, $50; Call 877-867-7600.
-
33. Marina RinaldiCover up with a lightweight cardigan. Golden shimmer takes this from day to night.
Silk-cotton cardigan, Marina Rinaldi, $750; Call 212-734-4333.
-
34. HourglassScarlett Johansson wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress in lightweight silk taffeta that doesn't add volume.
Your Style Secrets
1. Accentuate your profile with a few pretty belts and cinch everything (from dresses to blouses) at the small of your waist.
2. Jersey and silk lightly graze curves. Wool and tweed add bulk.
3. Defined, structured shoulders and exposed necklines (think V-neck and strapless) flatter busts.
-
35. Sequin and J.CrewWorn high or low, flirty necklaces play to your feminine form.
Faux-pearl strand necklace, Sequin, $85; Call 800-423-6335.
Glass crystal necklace on gold-plated chain, J. Crew, $65; buy online now at jcrew.com.
-
36. Rebecca TaylorA long V-neck fitted cardigan elongates—and refines—curves.
Cashmere cardigan, Rebecca Taylor, $315; Call 608-255-2570.
-
37. Yoana Baraschi and Filippa K.Ruffle-accent pockets spotlight hips.
Cotton-polyester jacket, Yoana Baraschi, $380; buy online now at willowst.com.
Silk-cotton top, Filippa K., $225; Call 415-951-0210.
-
38. ShoshannaShowcase broad shoulders and a narrow waist with an inverted triangle front panel on a strapless dress.
Cotton-silk dress, Shoshanna, $375; visit Lord & Taylor for stores.
-
39. Nili LotanA belted trench covers up yet emphasizes sexy lines.
Stretch twill coat, Nili Lotan, $517; Call 212-431-7788.
-
40. Linea PelleIt's your ultimate accessory: Show off a tiny waist with a statement belt.
Leather with metal buckle, Linea Pelle, $190; Call 773-244-1300.
-
41. Mom-to-beJennifer Garner avoids looking allover round by pairing her voluminous Stella McCartney blouse with straight-leg jeans.
Your Style Secrets
1. When dressing up, wear bottoms that rise over your belly for the smoothest lines under tops.
2. Go for clothing basics, but make a statement with jewelry like bold necklaces or cocktail rings, which can be trotted out postpregnancy too.
3. Don't spend a fortune on maternity wear. Empire-waist blouses, cardigans and dress shirts untucked and open all work.
-
42. Motherhood MaternityAn Empire waist is the perfect design for a growing baby bump.
Polyester dress, Motherhood Maternity, $35; buy online now at motherhood.com.
-
43. SeychellesSatin flats are glam and comfy.
Frayed satin flats, Seychelles, $80; visit seychellesfootwear.com.
-
44. Old NavyThere's plenty of room underneath this billowy blouse.
Polyester top, Old Navy, $30; visit oldnavy.com.
-
45. Rock & RepublicDark-wash maternity jeans with long, thin legs balance out big tops.
Cotton Tyler maternity jeans, Rock & Republic, $229; visit revolveclothing.com.
