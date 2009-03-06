Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring Jewelry Under $100
1. Kate Spade RingBrass and epoxy, $95; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
2. Banana Republic EarringsResin and crystal, $34; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.
3. Pardonne-Moi PendantPearl, $18; buy online now at shopthelook.net.
4. Lee Angel NecklaceFaceted resin on hematite-plated circular links, $48; buy online now at vivre.com.
5. Juicy Couture RingsPearlized cabochon, rhinestones and 14-karat yellow gold-plated, $88 for a set of 3; buy online now at neimanmarcus.com.
6. French Connection NecklaceMixed metal chain, $48; buy online now at frenchconnection.com.
7. Fred Flare EarringsEnamel, $9; buy online now at fredflare.com.
8. 3.1 Phillip Lim PinAntique brass, $65; buy online now at barneys.com.
9. Alexis Bittar BanglesLucite, $55; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
10. Ariella RingBrass, cat's-eye and 14-karat gold plating, $78; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
11. Allison Daniel BangleAntique gold, $98; buy online now at allisondanieldesigns.com.
