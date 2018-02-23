The Spring Pieces That Have Been On Our Shopping Lists Since Last Fashion Month

For months we have been dreaming about spring and at last it is almost here. We hit the refresh button on all the major Fashion Week shows to compile the mother of all shopping lists, your go-to guide for the season. From pastels to power suiting, we covered every inch of the market to bring you the must-have pieces you need in your wardrobe ASAP. There is no time like the present to do a little spring closet clean out and start putting your tax return to good use by shopping our picks for spring below.
VIDEO: The Cost of Dressing Like a Royal
-
1. UPDATED TRENCH
The outerwear must-have of the season took new shape in oversized and deconstructed silhouettes with plenty of modern detailing. This option embodies it all, at a price point that can't be beat.
& Other Stories | $215
-
2. SOMETHING SEQUIN
Look for shine with versatility, like this top that instantly goes from day to night. Pair with denim, add accessories and voila!
Rixo London | $275
-
3. DARK DENIM
Test out the raw denim trend with these '70s inspired wide leg jeans that scream Jane Birkin.
Eve Denim | $338
-
4. HANDKERCHIEF HEM DRESS
Looking for your go-to evening dress this season? The handkerchief hem dress is the solution for every event from date night to your cousin's wedding.
Topshop | $130
-
5. PUFF SLEEVE BLOUSE
The styling ideas are endless with this season's hottest top. Be sure to look for a pouf that starts at the shoulder to truly embrace the newest shape.
Veronica Beard | $325
-
-
7. PASTEL PIECE
We are going gaga for the dreamy pastels seen all over the runway. This adorable polo is an easy way to test the trend in our favorite tone: lavender.
Tibi | $350
-
8. FEMININE FLORALS
Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they sure feel fresh when romantic ruffles are involved.
J. Crew | $168
-
9. SHORT SLEEVE KNIT
The new every day top pairs easily with trousers, jeans and skirts alike for an instant wardrobe basics update.
Uniqlo | $20
-
10. MODESTY DRESS
High necklines and long hemlines are a fashion must for spring. Go for something breezy in bright white and pair with your favorite brown lace-up sandals for a Mediterranean feel.
Merlette | $580
-
-
12. BOLD COLORED PANT
Good bye to basic black and hello to fresh color! Try a bold primary shade in full trouser length to chase away the winter doldrums.
Mansur Gavriel | $425