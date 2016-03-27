10 Genius Layering Combos to Wear During Awkward Spring Weather 

We welcome the transition from winter to spring, but as with any change, it can issue a shock to the system, affecting our health (ugh, allergies) and throwing us for a loop—sartorially speaking, that is. Dressing for fickle weather with temps that dip to as low as the 40s in the morning, but rise to somewhere in the 70s by mid-afternoon is challenging, if not downright baffling.

Well, challenge accepted. To battle awkward, in-between weather, we matched spring jackets to their under-layer counterparts, resulting in 10 combos that do the job of providing the right amount of insulation to protect you from chilly breezes, but won't let you overheat. A gauzy floral-print blouse may be too sheer to wear alone, but with a black leather moto jacket? Fashion gold. Or, top off a white button-down with your trusty water-resistant trench, and you're set to weather any showers headed your way.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From chambray shirts and tweedy jackets to loose-knit sweaters and varsity jackets, shop these 10 ultimate, no-think combos to wear this spring.

RELATED: The 5 Transitional Jackets You Need for Spring