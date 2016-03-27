10 Genius Layering Combos to Wear During Awkward Spring Weather 

We welcome the transition from winter to spring, but as with any change, it can issue a shock to the system, affecting our health (ugh, allergies) and throwing us for a loop—sartorially speaking, that is. Dressing for fickle weather with temps that dip to as low as the 40s in the morning, but rise to somewhere in the 70s by mid-afternoon is challenging, if not downright baffling.
Well, challenge accepted. To battle awkward, in-between weather, we matched spring jackets to their under-layer counterparts, resulting in 10 combos that do the job of providing the right amount of insulation to protect you from chilly breezes, but won't let you overheat. A gauzy floral-print blouse may be too sheer to wear alone, but with a black leather moto jacket? Fashion gold. Or, top off a white button-down with your trusty water-resistant trench, and you're set to weather any showers headed your way.
From chambray shirts and tweedy jackets to loose-knit sweaters and varsity jackets, shop these 10 ultimate, no-think combos to wear this spring.
-
1. Varsity Jacket + Open-Knit Sweater
Offset this sweater's too-pretty floral open-lattice pattern with a streak of cool athleticism.
Shop the combo: Coach jacket, $895; coach.com. Club Monaco sweater, $229; clubmonaco.com.
-
2. Tweed Jacket + Chambray Shirt
Compared with other button-front shirts, chambray is definitely more substantial in weight. Shrug on a tweed jacket for a layer of polish.
Shop the combo: Rebecca Taylor jacket, $525; rebeccataylor.com. Gap shirt, $60; gap.com.
-
3. Blazer + Turtleneck Knit
Channel your inner Parisian with a striped turtleneck and a lightweight linen blazer (which will come in handy for summertime suiting).
Shop the combo: French Connection blazer, $288; frenchconnection.com. Trademark turtleneck, $198; trade-mark.com.
-
4. Bomber Jacket + Sweatshirt
Consider this your off-duty uniform: pairing a short-sleeved sweatshirt and bomber makes for a casual-chic combo and layers that combat the elements.
Shop the combo: Topshop bomber, $110; topshop.com. H&M sweatshirt, $25; hm.com.
-
5. Leather Moto Jacket + Floral Blouse
Bare a slice of midriff with a micro-floral crop top and high-waist pants, but top it off with a leather moto jacket for warmth.
Shop the combo: Won Hundred jacket, $815; wonhundred.com. Mango top, $50; mango.com.
-
6. Oversize Denim Jacket + Printed Shirt
Make a statement in a playful floral-print button-up, but ground it with a classic topper, like a denim jacket (the shared blues help tie them together).
Shop the combo: Zara jacket, $70; zara.com. Sandro shirt, $205 (originally $410); sandro-paris.com.
-
7. Long Waistcoat + Bell-Sleeved Blouse
Show off playful lantern sleeves (a huge trend this season and next) with a sleeveless waistcoat. For cooler days, swap the breezy top with a more substantial knit.
Shop the combo: Whistles vest, $320; whistles.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com.
-
8. Parka + Cold-Shoulder Top
Modernize a boehmian off-shoulder top with a no-frills utilitarian parka.
Shop the combo: Madewell jacket, $118; madewell.com. American Eagle top, $34 (originally $45); ae.com.
-
-
10. Double-Breasted Blazer + Tie-Neck Blouse
A black tie-neck blouse (that's both demure and sexy at the same time) and a super sleek double-breasted blazer means business. Up the sophistication factor with this power duo.
Shop the combo: Reiss blazer, $520; reiss.com. Veronica Beard blouse, $395; veronicabeard.com.