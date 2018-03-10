All Your Spring Essentials: Under $100

After wearing the same sweater-and-pants combo for the last couple of months, it might be hard to remember what your style was like before the temperatures started to drop. But don't worry. Our roundup below will help get you out of your fashion rut and start building your spring uniform. And there's no need to blow your entire tax return on the essentials because we found 16 spring essentials all under $100.
VIDEO: Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2018 Collection
So get those debit cards out and start building your spring wardrobe now.
-
1. WRAP DRESS
We love a wear-anywhere dress that can work for the office and the weekends.
Topshop | $90
-
2. PUFFED SLEEVE TOP
Give your white button-down tops a trendy twist with voluminous sleeves.
Mango | $50
-
3. RESIN HOOP EARRINGS
Swap tough metals—like gold and silver— for playful materials with fun prints.
Free People | $28
-
4. CROPPED ANORAK
Make sure you've got a versatile piece of outerwear on hand for those rainy and sometimes windy spring days.
Everlane | $78
-
5. STRAW BUCKET BAG
Carry this straw bag to brunch, the beach, and everywhere else in between.
Urban Outfitters | $69
-
6. SHIRT DRESS
Transition from the beach to dinner with this versatile shirt dress.
H&M | $35
-
7. WRAP TOP
Is it really spring if you don't own a floral piece? This top is flirty enough to wear on a date, but could also mix in with one of your favorite suits.
ASOS | $48
-
8. DENIM SKIRT
Forget the mini this season. A flared denim piece that stops just at the knee will get just as much attention.
Madewell | $98
-
9. SNEAKERS
Look for kicks with a pop of color.
Nike | $90
-
10. DENIM JACKET
The spring is the perfect time to experiment with denim pieces that aren't all blue.
J. Crew | $98
-
11. RAINBOOTS
Prepare for nasty weather in style with navy booties.
Nordstrom | $98
-
12. STRIPED TEE
Break up your neutrals with vibrant hues.
& Other Stories | $29
-
13. DARK DENIM
For casual events that you still want to look polished at, try jeans in a darker rinse.
Gap | $70
-
14. FLAT MULES
Style and comfort go hand in hand with these trendy mules.
Jeffrey Campbell | $90
-
15. RIBBED KNIT
Make heads turn in a marigold blouse.
Zara | $46
-
16. CLEAR CAT EYE SUNGLASSES
Colorful sunglasses are the easiest way to revive casual looks—like jeans and a T-Shirt.
Frankie Shop | $40