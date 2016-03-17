The middle of March doesn't just signal the changing of the seasons and warmer temperatures, but also a time to get away for some fun and sun. For those lucky enough to be heading somewhere tropical for Spring Break, make sure you have all the essentials on hand—and no, we don't mean just sunscreen.
A flirty bikini is a must, as is a dress that can take you from the beach to seaside cocktails in a flash. And extras, like on-trend sunglasses, festive clutches, and sexy sandals, are the finishing touches that are flat-out mandatory. Ahead, your ultimate Spring Break packing checklist.
1. An Off-The-Shoulder Top
An off-the-shoulder top is the tantalizing new way to show skin.
Tibi top, $295; tibi.com
2. Beach Pants
These lightweight striped pants feel like pajamas, but are sophisticated enough for a night out.
Coolchange pants, $198; intermixonline.com
3. Flirty Bikini
This scalloped strapless bikini is equal parts preppy and sexy.
Marysia bikini, $136; marysiaswim.com
4. Statement Sandals
We love how these black-and-gold sandals can go with any ensemble.
Dune sandals, $85; asos.com
5. A Boho Blouse
Be breezy in an orange-embroidered white blouse that doubles as a cover-up.
H&M, $20; hm.com
6. A Cozy T-Shirt
When you're covered in sand, the last thing you want to do is put on something pristine and pretty. The solution? Cozy, worn-in tees. Consider buying them in bulk.
J. Crew tees, $45; jcrew.com
7. Chic Sunglasses
We like the idea of injecting a little color into our shades, and these ocean blue sunglasses are positively cool.
Warby Parker sunglasses, $95; warbyparker.com
8. A Cool Beach Bag
Make a statement with a beach bag that reminds you of a pinata.
Kayu tote, $125; kayudesign.com
9. A Festive Clutch
You very well can't take your beach bag out to the bar, so make sure to pack this pom pom-festoon piece.
Antik Batik clutch, $225; net-a-porter.com
10. Denim Cut-offs
The high-waisted silhouette of these denim cut-offs feels utterly fresh.
Madewell shorts, $75; madewell.com
11. A Tie-Dye Dress
Tie-dye is back in a major way for spring, so dabble in the trend with this saturated dress.
Zara dress, $70; zara.com