Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Spring Bags Under $100
1. Melie Bianco Satchel
2. Jacobs by Marc Jacobs Evening BagQuilted leather, $35; call 212-924-6126.
3. The Artist's ToteCanvas, $68; buy online now at anthropologie.com.
4. Banana Republic ClutchLeather, $89; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.
5. Forever 21 ToteFaux crocodile leather, $23; buy online now at forever21.com.
6. Equestrian SatchelFaux leather, $38; buy online now at fredflare.com.
7. Hayden-Harnett BagPVC Plastic, $30; buy online now at target.com.
8. J. Crew ToteMetallic leather, $70; buy online now at jcrew.com.
9. Kenneth Cole BagPVC shell, $89; buy online now at kennethcole.com.
10. Rampage SatchelSynthetic leather, $98; buy online now at macys.com.
11. Steve Madden PurseSuede, $40; buy online now at stevemadden.com.
