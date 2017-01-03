Woooo new year, new season—ergo, new you. What that means is an improved and a very-2017 (and not, ugh, 2016) wardrobe update that hits all of spring's major trends. Although, let's not dismiss 2016 in its entirety—it's more of an evolved look rather than a complete fashion overhaul. Take utilitarianism, for instance. The core elements are still there, like the khaki textiles and no-nonsense attitude, but there's more of a polished flair in the form of a clean-cut (albeit exaggerated) shape and playful parachute toggles, used to highlight the silhouette.
But then again, long, navel-grazing pendants can most definitely be seen as backlash to the never-ending choker trend that dominated the good part of 2016. Take a look at the fashion trends we're looking forward to the most in 2017.
VIDEO: Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2017
-
1. The New Athleisure
A sexy take on athleisure, with skin-skimming knits that outline every curve, color-block bodysuits, and cute sporty separates.
Runway looks, from left: Alexander Wang, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana
-
2. Rainbow-Bright Stripes
In every color, shape, size, and form (think: both broad bands and skinny hypnotic stripes).
Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Givenchy, Missoni
-
3. Street-Chic Utilitarianism
There's more to the trend than the khaki textile—in 2017, there are oversize cargo pockets, boxy shapes, and ripstops equipped with drawstring cords and toggles.
Runway looks, from left: Marni, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney
-
4. New Shirting
Every season, designers task themselves to reinvent everyone's most essential workwear staple—the button-down shirt. In 2017, that looks like one-shoulder split-shirt tops, shirtdresses with graphic lines (and only one shoe?!?!), and oversize shapes with extended sleeves.
Runway looks, from left: Monse, Celine, Off-White
-
5. '80s Glam
After seasons of the '70s, we've finally moved onto another decade—the '80s, with dramatic ruffles, puffed-up sleeves, and unapologetic glam vibes.
Runway looks, from left: gucci, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo
-
6. Bra Out
Nope, no more lurking beneath shirts and tops. In 2017, bras are getting their time in the spotlight.
Runway looks, from left: Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch, Giambattista Valli
-
7. Hardened Romantic
When accompanied by baseball caps, briefs, or in-your-face heart motifs, these delicate dresses feel like romance, but with a bite.
Runway looks, from left: Rodarte, Chanel, Dior
-
8. XXXXL Bags
Supersized to an exaggerated degree, these babies will hold anything and everything.
Runway looks, from left: Sonia Rykiel, Balenciaga, Celine
-
9. Insta-Worthy Earrings
Things that garner likes: decadent, over-the-top ear candy that’s worth its weight in social media gold.
Runway looks (from left to right): Proenza Schouler, CG by Chris Gelinas, Delpozo, Altuzarra, Creatures of the Wind
-
10. Statement-Making Slogans
Perfect for the introvert—tees and dresses that do all the talking for you.
Runway looks: Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Sacai
-
11. Flatforms
A win for the girls who love the height, but hate the heels.
Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Erdem, Salvatore Ferragamo
-
12. Long, Navel-Grazing Pendants
2016, the Year of the Choker. As a result—2017, the Year of the Long Pendant.
Runway looks, from left: Chloe, Prada, Givenchy