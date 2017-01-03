Woooo new year, new season—ergo, new you. What that means is an improved and a very-2017 (and not, ugh, 2016) wardrobe update that hits all of spring's major trends. Although, let's not dismiss 2016 in its entirety—it's more of an evolved look rather than a complete fashion overhaul. Take utilitarianism, for instance. The core elements are still there, like the khaki textiles and no-nonsense attitude, but there's more of a polished flair in the form of a clean-cut (albeit exaggerated) shape and playful parachute toggles, used to highlight the silhouette.

But then again, long, navel-grazing pendants can most definitely be seen as backlash to the never-ending choker trend that dominated the good part of 2016. Take a look at the fashion trends we're looking forward to the most in 2017.

VIDEO: Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2017