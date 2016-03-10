The Spring 2016 Guide to Every Single Stripe

Stripes stormed the spring/summer 2016 runways in every style you can possibly imagine—some ran horizontal while others vertical; there were thick lines and super skinny ones, too. At Ralph Lauren, asymmetric blue-and-white stripes lined a strapless evening gown, while at Salvatore Ferragamo, stripes went in every direction in bold hues. Clearly, these stripes went far beyond the classic navy-and-white nautical ones we all know and love, but they absolutely have just as much statement-making appeal. Get a head start on the trend with this primer on all the different stripes that will be hitting stores this season.
1. Horizontal
At Missoni, Tommy Hilfiger, and Max Mara, broad colorful stripes came in the form of duster cardigans, bodysuits, and knit dresses. Balance the clingy nature of these bodycon pieces with a casual sneaker.
2. Vertical
At Dior and Prada, bold vertical stripes offered a graphic touch to polished office-friendly separates, but at Dolce & Gabbana thinner lines had a pajama-esque feel on a long shirtdress and pants.
3. Asymmetric
Stripes don't necessarily have to walk a straight and narrow path. Case in point: The lines at Gucci, Stella McCartney, and Ralph Lauren were artfully asymmetric. At Gucci, rainbow-colored metallic stripes came in the form of a pleated skirt, while Stella McCartney's two-toned stripes were sporty and casual. And at Ralph Lauren, the print was elevated with glam evening gowns.
4. Every Which Way
For a bolder look, go for stripes that zig zag every which way, as seen on the Salvatore Ferragamo and No. 21 runways.