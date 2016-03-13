Tap Your Girly Side with Spring's Romantic Florals

When the editor-of-chief of Runway, Miranda Priestly, is presented with florals in the movie The Devil Wears Prada, she makes a snide remark that has gone on to become an iconic catchphrase in real life. “Florals? For spring?," she sniffs. "Groundbreaking."

Priestly or not, we're loving florals for spring, especially the ones this season—designers have softened them even further, with delicate petals that read more romantic than anything else. It's definitely bringing out a wonderfully feminine side to fashion after winter's more graphic and terse looks.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

At Emilia Wickstead (above, left), the designer injected color tino sweeping ball gowns, while designer Sarah Burton showed a beautiful ruffled dress accented with delicate florals at Alexander McQueen. And at Delpozo, Josep Font took our breath away with a tiered dress embroidered with teeny-tiny blooms. Embrace the romantic print with nine of our favorite pieces, below.

RELATED: 12 Reasons to Shop Pink This Spring