Sporty Dresses
1. How to Wear ItThe most consumer-friendly trend in ages, the look is effortless to wear, with first-thing-you-throw-in-a-suitcase versatility and a highly graphic appeal. There’s one caveat: They just don’t work at work. And you need to wear them with gravitas (and shoes that ground you) or you’re going to look like you’re late for that squash game.
Photos: left, Michael Kors; right, Max Mara
2. Escada SportCotton Dress, Escada Sport, $490; Call 877-206-4135 for stores.
3. Cheap MondayCotton-rayon dress, Cheap Monday, $65; visit urbanoutfitters.com for stores.
4. TheorySilk satin dress, Theory, $285; visit theory.com for stores.
5. DKNYCotton dress, DKNY, $295; Call 800-231-0884.
6. LacosteCotton-elastane dress, Lacoste, $145; Call 800-452-2678 for stores.
Photos: left, Michael Kors; right, Max Mara
