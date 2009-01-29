The most consumer-friendly trend in ages, the look is effortless to wear, with first-thing-you-throw-in-a-suitcase versatility and a highly graphic appeal. There’s one caveat: They just don’t work at work. And you need to wear them with gravitas (and shoes that ground you) or you’re going to look like you’re late for that squash game.



Photos: left, Michael Kors; right, Max Mara