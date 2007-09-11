Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sporty
1. Sneakers
2. BackpackNylon backpack, Le Sportsac, $98; lesportsac.com.
3. WatchesRubber-and steel watches, Adidas Originals, $60 each; shopadidas.com.
4. FlatsSatin and suede flats, Nine West, $79; at select Macy's stores.
5. BeltCotton, metal and leather belt, Y-3, $110; 404-816-9590.
6. SunglassesPlastic sunglasses, CK Calvin Klein, $95; 877-256-7373.
7. HeelsPatent leather heels, Tod's, $395; 800-457-8637.
8. BagLeather bag, Kooba, $835; at select Nordstrom stores.
