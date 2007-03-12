Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sporty
-
1. no titleTHE JACKET
Cotton jacket, Diesel, $200; 877-433-4373 for stores.
THE TANK
Sequined tank, Anne Klein New York, $225; at Macy's.
THE SKIRT
Cotton skirt, Just Cavalli, $753; 702-632-9352.
-
-
-
4. Marni
-
5. Jean Paul Gaultier
-
6. Miu Miu
-
7. Calvin Klein
-
8. Michael Kors
-
9. Dries Van Noten
-
10. Marc by Marc Jacobs
-
11. Dsquared
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
Check out another hot spring trend here
1 of 11
no title
